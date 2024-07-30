What PayPal's Q2 earnings beat signals about the consumer

PayPal (PYPL) reported second quarter earnings, topping analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Despite recent concerns about consumer spending, the digital payments platform does not anticipate further deterioration in consumer behavior.

Yahoo Finance anchor Seana Smith analyzes the details, offering insights into what these earnings reveal about the broader state of consumer spending and financial health.

Video Transcript

Let's also turn our attention now to online payment system, paypal.

The company reported its second quarter earnings this morning.

Bottom line there, paypal, seeing some progress in the transformation of its platform to become more profitable.

But we wanna focus in on what the report says about the consumer and how people are utilizing digital payments.

Joining me now you see there on screen to discuss, we've got Yahoo Finance's Morning Brief and catalyst co anchor Shana Smith.

So Shana, what's what's the big takeaway in terms of the health of the consumer here?

So, Brad, this is a bit of a surprise and I think in a very good way, something that was very much welcomed on the street one, you can just see it in the reaction to paypal shares.

They're up pretty significantly here just about an hour and a half into the trading day.

But digging in to some of the commentary on the earnings calls because that's really when we get some of that market moving uh type of forecast here from these executives.

And what stuck out to me was the fact that they actually don't expect to see a further deterioration in the consumer when we go into, when we were heading into these, uh, earnings reports here over the last couple of weeks and then looking ahead to the rest of this earnings season, you and I have talked about time and time again, that one of the biggest concerns here is a weakening consumer and what exactly that is going to entail and how exactly that is going to impact some of these consumer facing names.

So when you take a look, at least at paypal's business, they have a lot of trends that they are encouraged about.

They said that quote, when you take a look at even the broader economic environment right now that their guidance assumes a relatively quote consistent macroeconomic and consumer spending environment, their total payment volume in the US here remaining resilient.

So taking all that into account, you're seeing the reaction, some of the excitement play out on the street with this uh with this in particular, but also it's not just paypal that's moving to the upside.

Many of its competitors are also posting gains here today.

And a lot of that drawing from this, just what we are seeing about the consumer, the resilience of the consumer, maybe we aren't going to see as big of a pullback as we had initially feared.

Yeah, all that consumer read in also compared with the conference board data that we saw come out here today, which ultimately did show that the overall confidence ticked up.

But some of the present situation did start to moderate here a little bit more.

Let's also pivot to how people are utilizing digital transactions here because I mean, this is like the verification that the financial services industry has been looking at like just Venmo May or just Zelma has become the new way that we get kind of uh read in on the consumer to a certain extent from these companies too.

Yeah, and for good reason and that's clearly showing up in these numbers here.

Just the number of people, more and more people turning to digital payments.

In this case, Venmo, when you dig in into the earnings call, we got a little more commentary on where they are seeing some of the strength in terms of where the consumers are turning to when it comes to some of those payment needs.

Uh their Ceo Alex Chris saying quote, we had a nice job in Venmo driving continued growth in Monthly Act as Venmo adding 73 million here to overall total payment volume in the quarter.

That was very significant.

Their Ceo Alex Chris also went on to say that what excites me most about Venmo is that we are only scratching the surface of its potential.

We went on to say that we see substantial room for growth.

So all in all the trends that they are seeing within the Venmo side of their business obviously is something very encouraging here for investors very encouraging to management because we know their CEO Alex Chris has made a number of changes in terms of streamlining their business focusing on what's working, what's not introducing new verticals of payments and new product lines, which has so far registered with users, especially younger users as well.

So again, when you talk about more and more people turning to Venmo payments, it seems like in these numbers that that would be a trend, at least the forecast numbers, a trend that's likely here to stay.

We were talking about this over slack because it kind of took me back to what we heard earlier in the earning season from Bank of America which gives their read in on Zelle, which are really kind of the financial industry, two best reads on how consumers are engaging digitally and becoming more digital with their transactions.

And Bank of America essentially said that digital sales represented 50 per 53% of their total sales in the past quarter in their consumer businesses.

23 million consumers now using Zelle and they send money on Zelle at nearly 2.5 times the rate that they write checks and more Zel transactions sent transactions take place than the combination here of customer ATM transactions and ca cash withdrawal.

So it really just gives us even more of a sense of where Venmo where Zelle are being leaned into here by the consumer as well.

Absolutely, Shana, thanks.

So much for sticking around in this town.