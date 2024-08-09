What a passive investor should do during a sell-off

Amid recent market volatility, Caleb Silver, editor-in-chief of Investopedia, shares his insights about what to do during a sell-off if you are a passive investor. He speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre and Sydnee Fried on "Stocks in Translation."

"Everybody always says 'don't look at your 401k.' I don't believe that at all. Look at your 401k," Silver says, "it is your money, know what it is in there."

Listen to the full episode here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

This post was written by Mariela Rosales.

Video Transcript

So if you're a passive investor and you just have, you know, you might own a bunch of etfs, you don't own single stocks.

Should you do anything when there's a sell off?

Should you check your portfolio?

Should you sell in the news as they say?

Yeah, everybody always says, don't look at your 401.

I don't believe that at all.

Look at your 401.

It is your money.

Know what is in there.

So if you're a passive investor, let's say you're a 401k investor and you've allocated towards some S and P 500 funds, a large cap stock funds, maybe some bond funds to balance out your risk a little bit.

You should make sure that is in balance.

We've had record highs after record highs coming up until the last few weeks and guess what?

Your portfolio is probably a little heavy on the technology side, right, on the S and P 500 NASDAQ side.

Well, you're seeing that come down in this big sell off.

So you might want to think about loading into some value, stocks, stocks that haven't been appreciated so much or getting a little bit lighter and loading into cash right now, which is still yielding 5%.

You can do that, but you can also buy a target date fund, which is what a lot of passive investors do and those balance your risk as you get older, nearing that retirement date, that's been a popular choice for a number of years.

I don't see that going away anytime soon.