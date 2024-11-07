Paramount earnings, Nvidia joins Dow index: What to Watch

As the trading day draws to a close, Hosts Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton highlight the key events and data points investors should watch for on Friday, November 8.

First, the spotlight will be on FedSpeak, with commentary expected from Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman and St. Louis Fed president Alberto Musalem. Their remarks will provide further insights into the central bank's decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points earlier today.

On the earnings front, media giant Paramount (PARAA, PARA) will release its third-quarter results before the market opens.

Additionally, semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia (NVDA) is set to join the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), replacing Intel (INTC). Sherwin-Williams (SHW) will also join the index.

This post was written by Angel Smith