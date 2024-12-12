Palantir could be the next Oracle, Salesforce: Analyst

Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi loves big calls on Opening Bid, and Wedbush Securities senior equity research analyst Dan Ives delivered. Ives believes Palantir (PLTR) "could be the next Oracle (ORCL); the next Salesforce (CRM)," he says. "That's where I see this going over the next 5, 10 years."

Ives based this speculation on his belief that the stock is undervalued. However, it's all about the AI revolution he says: "Where is it over the next 3, 4, 5 years as they build out AI IP no the enterprise."

This post was written by Rachael Lewis-Krisky, producer for Opening Bid.