S&P 500 target, outlook on Trump-Musk DOGE cuts: Market Domination

US stocks (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) are reacting to this morning's Consumer Price Index (CPI) print, which saw prices rising in line with economist projections for October. Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton tackle the day's biggest market stories on today's Market Domination.

Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus outlines the catalysts he is seeing that could push the S&P 500 (^GSPC) to 6,200 by 2024's end.

Citi chief US economist Andrew Hollenhorst and Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy professor Gautam Mukunda both comment on what President-elect Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative could look like under the helm of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Other top trending stocks on the Yahoo Finance platform include Rocket Lab USA (RKLB), AST SpaceMobile (ASTS), Amazon (AMZN), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Caterpillar (CAT), and Snowflake (SNOW).

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.