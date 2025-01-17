Will the S&P 500 see gains after Trump's inauguration?

Yahoo Finance senior markets reporter Josh Schafer joins Catalysts host Seana Smith to discuss the potential for S&P 500 (^GSPC) gains following President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration this Monday, January 20.

With top-heavy stock concentrations (^DJI, ^GSPC, ^IXIC) and uncertainty around the Federal Reserve's interest rate path in 2025, it’s unclear how Trump’s policies will affect the market. Watch Yahoo Finance's comparison of how key market sectors performed under Trump's first term and the past four years under President Biden.

This post was written by Josh Lynch