S&P 500 rockets past 5,600 in 37th record close of 2024

All three of the major market averages end the day by over 1% higher apiece. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rockets higher by 429 points, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) post their latest record highs. This is the 37th record-high close for the S&P 500 in 2024 as it climbs above 5,600 for its first time.

Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre report on the day's market performances, while eyeing intraday gains in the tech sector and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (^NDX)

Video Transcript

There's the closing bell on Wall Street now it is market domination.

Over time, we're joined by Jared to get up to speed on the action from today's session.

Let's start with where the major averages end of the day.

We saw a little late day push here higher for the Dow and the other major averages.

So taking the Dow up 4.

29 points, 1.1% here, the S and P 500 also finishing higher by more than 1% above 5600, trading at another record seven straight higher 37th record close of the year.

If I'm correct there, so seeing that melt up, but really 1% I don't know if you still call that a melt up because it's a bigger increase.

Same goes for the NASA composite, another record close as well, up by 1.2%.

We saw strong performance from large cap technology in particular.

Here was pretty broad based rally, but still, if you look at things like the Equal Weight Index, though not keeping pace, so you again.

Jared and I know we've been beating this horse a lot this year, but indeed a lot of what we saw today did have to do with that mega cap tech, you bet.

And let's just hover on these indices just a little bit longer for the S and P 500 the NASDAQ 100 the NASDAQ.

This is the seventh day in a row that they have been up up 10 of the last 11 days.

What does that mean for investors?

Well, I think the obvious question question is, Has they gone?

Have they gone too far too fast?

And we've seen a little bit of that.

That's a possibility.

Uh, we're seeing, uh, complacency in the market, and that's kind of being expressed by a low VIX.

Let's check out where the VIX closed today.

Under a 13.

You can see it rose at the end of the day.

What happened with stocks At the end of the day, they also rose.

So maybe a little bit of a divergent there, because when you see a higher VIX, usually that's concurrent with stocks going the opposite way.

Uh, but sometimes, given the end of the day, dynamic dynamics and also the fact that you can have volatility rising on the way up.

Uh, sometimes you do get those movements.

Now, here's the move.

Index.

I'm gonna put a year to date chart, and this is a little bit different than the VX.

The move is elevated off of its lows.

Whereas the vic is Vick.

Is ho hovering right by them?

That just tells you that, uh, the bond market isn't quite as complacent as equities right now, Uh, let's check out the sector first and we'll get back to the NASDAQ 100.

Everything in the green.

As you said, Julie Tech is the name The sector of the day up 1.44%.

Also seeing some out performance by materials that was up 1.31%.

Even financials, which was the biggest laggard here, was up a third of a percent.

And then when you check out the NASDAQ 100 what really jumps out is all of these mega caps.

In fact, the smallest stock that was down today looks like Costco or Netflix somewhere in the upper upper red.

Um, I wish I should say the biggest of the decliners.

Anyway, you know, you take a look at Apple, which was coming into the year under a bit of pressure.

It took months for it to get back up to break even.

Now you check out what it's doing.

Hitting record highs.

Let's see if I can get a year to day chart.

There you go.

We've had just this incredible run over the last 2.5 months.

So one by one, even the mega caps that have been I experienced some some downturns have come back.

And a great, uh, another great story here is Tesla.

Look at how Tesla has come back.

Apple came back over the last 2.5 months.

Tesla came back over the last two weeks.

Just another run and you take on you tack on another one third of a percent, getting pretty close to, uh, what I would consider the big resistance somewhere at 300 but not quite there just yet.

I also want to check out our leaders, and we can see, uh, the socks.

So that would be Philly Chip Index.

That is a big leader of the day, but close behind it.

We have home builders and regional banks gearing up for, uh, big banks, which kick off earnings season this Friday.

Finally, I'm gonna leave you with a little bit of a dichotomy.

Here's software and we can see.

Actually, about half to 3/5 of these, uh, were read on the day, and then you compare that with semiconductors.

So even within the tech story, we do see these different dynamics of Virgin Josh.

All right, Jared.

Thank you.