Is the S&P 500 really a diversified index anymore?

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is considered a broad market index. But is that really accurate when so much of its concentration is focused on only a handful of stocks?

In this episode of Stocks In Translation, Yahoo Finance markets and data editor Jared Blikre examines “market concentration,” when only a few stocks in an index or investor portfolio account for most of the gains.

Joined by Yahoo Finance's Sydnee Fried and The Lead-Lag Reports publisher Michael Gayed, the group dives into the debate over the narrow bull market. “It’s debatable as to whether the S&P 500 is really a diversified index anymore,” adds Gayed. “When you’ve got a select number of stocks that are diving the entire momentum play across the board.” Gayed provides a path to diversification for passive, index-only investors. He also explains how when the markets react to economic data, it's trading algorithms sending stocks higher and lower, not humans.



Bilkre and crew also discuss zombie companies, the Pareto Principle, and Japan’s influence on last week’s volatility. “The carry trade has been going on for years. You don’t resolve that in 48 hours,” adds Gayed.



For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here.

Find this episode's transcripts and more episodes of Stocks in Translation at https://finance.yahoo.com/videos/series/stocks-in-translation

This post was written by John Tejada.

Video Transcript

Welcome to stocks and translation, our essential conversation cutting through the market, mayhem, the noisy numbers and the hyperbole to give you the investment information you need for your portfolio.

Today, I'm joined as always by Sidney Fried, my sidekick.

And today we have Michael GED.

He is the publisher of the lead LAG report.

Also ac fa welcome guys.

And on the docket day, we are going to be talking about the growing corporate risk in America, maybe an underappreciated risk.

And our word of the day is concentration.

Is it truly a risk spoiler alert?

Yes, it still is.

Story continues

And this episode brought to you by the number 81.

That's how many days we have until Americans elect the next president.

How much does it really matter to investors?

Well, uh week two of the saga that began with the vics hitting the mid sixties last week in the middle of a bull market.

Japan blowing up in a big way spilling overseas.

How are you seeing the market today?

Uh This is about a week later.

Was that really like like last week?

You know, it seems like ancient history that seems like, yeah, it's like I feel like everybody forgot about that because everyone suddenly bowled up again.

Um This is what happens when everybody's on the same side of the boat holding an anvil.

Everyone's basically bullish and of the same mindset as far as uh things will keep on rising and rising just because they already have.

I've been highlighting this reverse carry trade idea since August of last year, which I know it sounds complicated but the idea is very simple.

Japan is uh there's a monetary mismatch that's happened.

Every other central bank has raised their rates except Japan's because they've never had to really deal with inflation.

Here comes inflation.

Now they're way behind the curve.

Meanwhile, if you want to borrow money really cheaply, you don't need to do it by borrowing in the US, you can borrow from Japan because at zero rates, why not?

So if everybody does that, everybody leverages their portfolio based on Japan as the enabler of that leverage.

If Japan then starts to raise rates, that creates a problem for you as the borrower because now you're having to pay back that loan with a stronger yen as a result of that.

And that creates volatility and you know, conceivably a global margin call.

Now you had a a moment there when everyone freaked out uh my own ex account at Lee Laga airport got 14 million impressions because everyone knew I was the guy that I say you were blowing up.

I I follow your account as I have.

And, uh, there was a lot going on.

It was a lot.

Yeah, it was, it was, and I put a whole video out this on, on Sunday basically.

Even showing that, which had 200,000 views, at least as we're chatting here.

Um, I don't think it's over.

I think when these things take place, it takes time to, to work its way through the system.

The carry trade is something that's been ongoing for years.

You don't resolve that in 48 hours.

Yeah.

Um We're gonna get, let's circle back to the carry trade.

Um I want to get to our word of the day, which is concentration because it kind of relates to everything we're talking about.

Market concentration can occur when only a few stocks in an index or portfolio account, uh account for most of the gains bull markets experience some degree of concentration in indices.

As some individual stocks rise in price, they rise in market cap and therefore they make up a larger part of the indices.

The pie and the dynamic also works with indi individual investor portfolios.

And we talk a lot about concentration this year in the form of the mag seven, but I it applies to a lot of different pockets of the market.

I'm just wondering wondering where you see it right now and where the risks lie.

It's actually I think a really interesting um time in history and that it's debatable as to whether the S and P 500 is really a diversified index anymore.

Right?

When you've got a select number of stocks that are driving the entire momentum play across the board, um, the reality is most stocks are still trading below their 2021 highs.

So it looks like a bull market, but it looks like a bull market because it's really a concentration bubble where you have some of these large cap tech names, driving pretty much the entire performance that's worked.

If you're an index investor, obviously, the problem and the risk there is that now you're not playing the market, you're playing individual companies, right?

And that concentration risk means you have much more what's called idiosyncratic company specific risk, which could become problematic, right?

I mean, lay out any scenario, China invades Taiwan, what happens to NVIDIA and what happens to the semiconductor trade?

Maybe NVIDIA actually goes up more, right?

And BM is even more as a result, right?

It could be because now they're the only ones left standing.

Um But the point is that it's not a good thing when you're at a point where a rising tide uh is not lifting old boats.

Uh I've used that line before on X when a rising tide does not lift all boats, everybody drowns.

There's always an aspect of the Parado principle 8020 driving return the small number of things, but you're at a point where it's like the parade of the parado.

It's like the 8020 within the 8020.

And, and I think that's not a, a healthy thing.

I also think it's somewhat reflective of the economy, right?

You only have a small number of participants generating all the wealth.

Everybody else is still feeling like it's a recession.

Uh It, it's, it's a microcosm of a much bigger issue, Michael, did you say the word parado that went right over my head?

Can you explain what that is the 8020 rule?

It, it comes from this guy, I think his name but something parato but it basically, it had to do with the potato famine as I recall.

Not what I expected.

No, no, no.

But basically the 80% of your returns come from 20% of, of, of whatever your mix of things is.

So a small number of things are, are the explanatory variables, right?

That go into an outcome and you see that in a lot of things, there's always a small number of things that have outsized returns, but the smaller that number gets, the more fragility there is.

So going going back to something you said, you said there's debate about whether the S and P is diversified.

So if you are an index only investor, how can you further diversify away from those?

So um I the question is why is what is it about the S and P which you can argue is a feature not a bug, which is that it allows for this concentration is that this is a market cap weighted average, right?

So in other words, the biggest stocks get the biggest weighting in the average.

There are a lot of ways to resolve that by looking at other types of indices, which might be equal weighted, right, where you're spreading out the risk across more stocks evenly, as opposed to just favoring the largest of the large, you can also tilt smaller mid caps, small caps.

Um I do think there's a lot of opportunity in a large part of the marketplace which has lagged throughout the last three years, which is primarily small caps and mid caps, small caps.

There's, let's talk about small caps here.

So I, I've said repeatedly on a small caps, hold the key because part of the reason why I've been skeptical of the so called bull market is the vast majority of stocks are trading below their 2021 highs because there's concern that these companies will no longer make it.

There's the so called zombie companies.

They have very high leverage, razor thin margins and now they have to roll over their debt into much higher rates.

Right.

Even if the fed cuts rates by 25 basis points, 50 basis points, it's not enough.

They almost need a recession in which case they might go under anyway.

Right.

Exactly.

Right.

So they might go back but at least they have a chance because rates might be lower and enough at that point for them to survive.

That's exactly right.

Um So, but because of that, you can argue that there's this overreaction in terms of pessimism on the small cap side and overreaction, in terms of optimism.

On the large cap side, the market cap weighted side.

So the best way to diversify away from the S and P is either equal weight or do something much smaller in terms of your average, which of course means have more stocks.

The problem is you do that and guess what?

You're not gonna be that happy with the results because it sucks the last three years.

Yeah.

Um So let's talk about, let's dig into some of the catalyst that we might see.

We have CP I coming up.

Um When we release this, it will actually be one day in the rearview mirror.

But nevertheless, let's talk about what can move this market and CPI I look at reports how much they uh affect the underline, the benchmark indices.

And it is by far in a way, a much bigger mover of the market than the fed or NF or non farm payrolls.

What do you think is gonna happen?

What could happen?

It's, it's very tricky, I think when you look at inflation.

So there's an argument made that inflation largely is squashed and everything except the stuff that matters.

OK, which is always the case.

But the stuff that if you're fasting, you don't have to worry about that.

That's why I don't feel inflation anymore.

Um But I think it's, it's so I have this sort of theme of mine, which is I think there are three sources of inflation, post COVID.

Initially, it was the supply chain side of things, right.

So we know the disruptions, everything got priced up because of that.

Then it was the stimulus consumer spending.

I think the other wave of inflation which is still there, but primarily centered around the very wealthy is asset inflation, right?

Which is the stock market and housing.

So the wealth effect, right?

So to the extent that the S and P 500 housing stay elevated and the very wealthy see that and makes that makes them comfortable to keep on spending at the rate they've been spending, there's still gonna be inflation, it's very wealth, high wealth consumer driven inflation to the extent the S and P drops 15 20% and housing drops 15 20%.

Yeah, you're probably gonna have a disinflation deflation scare.

But my point is that any sort of CP I number here that might come in a little bit hotter than expected is probably more because of asset prices, not because of something at uh is due to the feds lowering of rates or or raising of rates.

So yeah, I I just have a question generally about when econ data comes out and, and stocks move one way or another.

Like basically why does it move it?

Like even when we got that weaker than expected jobs report stocks tank, there was also the end carry trade.

But then when we got the next data point and it wasn't everything kind of reversed.

So how much can investors really rely on these data points?

Or is it more that we should be watching general trends in the market as opposed to what inflation is telling us what the latest jobs report is telling us?

The reality is most of the reactions have nothing to do with human beings.

It's entirely machines that are now goes that are trading off of each other off of headlines because there's no way anybody can possibly read AC P I report, click a button that quickly do it in size and then move markets.

It's all obviously very much driven by algorithmic, you know, high frequency type of dynamics which can be noise and can be gaming each other with machines, fighting machines.

So I don't know if there's much signal in that, right?

There's a great graphic that's about to pop up here.

It's gonna be a terminator type style, right?

So I genuinely am curious about that.

Is that how it works?

Like you get a print?

Are there not just a bunch of individual investors, all of a sudden selling stuff because it came in weaker than expected.

Is that not how it works.

If they are, they're already way too late.

I mean, I think that's the point you're talking about milliseconds when, I mean, the markets, markets are supposed to be efficient, uh, because of the speed aspect but not efficient to the point where it's, it's like half a millisecond, right, where the price reacts that way because there needs to be an actual processing of the information to determine what trade you want to make.

The way I've always seen these reports is it gives uh the market an excuse to move into it in an area where there's gonna be a large investor that makes a decision.

You're just trying to go from equilibrium point to equilibrium point and he, you're absolutely right.

That doesn't happen in half a second.

Uh But I look at the close like where if you have a big payroll report that day or if you have a big CP I report, where did we close?

Was it good news being good news or was it good news?

Being bad news?

And that I think kind of informs my own personal, you know, direction bias.

All right, we gotta hold this thought for a second and coming up, we're gonna be talking about the presidential election and the outlook for stocks plus an international edition of who wore it.

Better break out your sombreros and Dija dey.

All right, we are back in this episode brought to you by the number 81 that is how many days we got until Americans press the mechanic and virtual levers for the next president.

We talked last week with Ryan Dietrich about seasonality in these years, election years.

But we've also cataloged on this program just how wrong the investing predictions were for Trump and for Biden with the legacy energy versus clean energy trade 180 degrees.

What investor consensus actually thought then again, consensus is also usually wrong.

So, uh how do you see the election unfolding?

And how much do you care who actually wins in November?

Um for markets.

Uh It can matter from a historical perspective in the sense that typically the market does better under a Democrat than a Republican, which is surprising to a lot of people because you think that Republicans would be more favorable for the stock market, business policy and pro business part of that is maybe skewed by the nineties, right?

To some extent, there is another implication in terms of who wins in terms of sector leadership.

So typically when you have a Democrat in office, technology outperforms, typically when you have a Republican in office, technology underperforms relative to other sectors.

And Republicans tend to have the most impact on the raw materials sector, uh energy materials.

Um The one thing that uh I think everybody can agree on independent of your politics is whether it's Trump or Harris or Kennedy or somebody that had parents that came from Mars and they're, that per, that alien is born in the US and can then run for president, the commonalities remains the same.

They're all gonna add more debt to the system.

Let's, let's, let's call a spade.

It's where they're gonna direct.

It's a whole different issue.

Right.

That matter is so much more than anything else given that we have, what, $35 trillion of government debt now.

And, and roughly, right, I mean, in reality, it's much more than that when you factor in the unfunded liabilities, that to me is the more um stressful thing I think, to think through, I, I put a poll out on asking who would add more debt to the system, Trump or Harris.

And what did you find?

The interesting thing was like 70% said Harris, um which was actually fascinating to me because I think it would be more Trump honestly.

Why, why do you think that was the response?

I think there's a, there's a, I mean, I think it's partly partly justified.

There's a communication issue on the democrat side that, you know, everyone thinks that he just spent, but it doesn't really matter.

Like, is it like, 01 of them will add 500 billion versus 450 billion?

Like it is, it kind of like that?

I think that's right.

I mean, in reality, these are, these are rounding numbers for most of the things but, but it goes back to you, you're never gonna have somebody in office who will, will, will enact austerity who will actually cut back on spending because you don't get elected.

They'd have to, they'd have to get elected on that mandate.

That's very, that's very unusual.

Good luck.

I mean, it's not gonna happen.

Is there a correlation between like a, a clean sweep, say Democrats or Republicans get everything?

The White House Congress?

Is there a correlation with how stocks do or is it just the president under Democrats?

The stock market does better?

Yeah, from, from what I've seen, it tends to be more on the, on the uh president side, not the clean sweep side.

Um And that's kind of a relatively small sample on the clean sweep side to kind of make I think broad generalizations, but the point remains the same.

You know, the, the everyone gets hyped about um who's gonna be president?

Is it going to be good for the stock market or not?

The reality is for the most part, even though you will have a president claiming that uh they are the reason why stocks did this or that the reality is less to do with the president, more to do with monetary policy and optimism.

Ju you're an ETF manager.

I wanna ask you about uh some of the ETF S that you manage and one in particular Jojo, that's Jojo uh you believe is uh ripe for a breakout.

I'm just, what can you tell me, it's really interesting to me how these apply to risk on risk off scenarios and how you would use them in conjunction with each other.

What is the risk that's off in the term risk off?

Nobody ever defines what the because it's still risk in everything, right?

The, the risk that's off is default risk, bankruptcy risk, right?

It's why when you have a more traditional recession and high volatility, juncture credit spreads widen because the bond market starts getting nervous about some highly levered company being able to survive, right?

Ok. You haven't had default risk in a long time, right?

GFC.

Maybe.

Yeah, GFC.

And then you have some, some momentary scares but we just went through the fastest rate hike cycle in history.

Bonds got crushed but they got crushed because of interest rate movement, not because of default risk because of a re evaluation of credit risk.

And the name of that fund is the A EC credit rotation.

ETF I designed it for credit risk widening and I have to launch it right in the middle of 2021 before the uh bond bear market really started picking up steam and before the duration crisis, I've seen that happen with just about every ETF my timing has sucked on launching funds.

It's very clear between my ro ETF jo J ETF.

You're subject to the whims of the SEC too.

It takes a while to get these things through.

Yeah.

And also correct.

And also it's one of those things where um if you're gonna try to stand out against Vanguard and Blackrock and all these other very large companies, you've got to develop a different type of product, right?

From a business perspective.

In my case, I need a very particular cycle.

I need a cycle where there's risk.

And when I go back to risk off, I need a cycle where there's default risk.

So I, I would not mind seeing a recession, I would not mind seeing default risk rising, which is more normal than what we've seen in the last three years.

And if that's the case and hopefully my funds have a chance because I need the environment to favor them for them to stand out.

Michael.

Going back to our diversification question.

Uh in terms of the, you said Jojo, it's a bond ETF how much do you think should be correlated in an average investors, portfolio, stocks to bonds, maybe a couple of alternative assets in there.

So I'll, I'll, I'll flip the question a little bit.

And I'll say um as a general rule of thumb, you, the definition, the definition of diversification is you have things in your portfolio that you hate, you have to think in your portfolio that you because if you hate your, your usually have the lowest prices, right?

Why do you hate them because they're not performing?

I mean, diversification has to mean that if everything is firing off in your, in your portfolio.

You're clearly not diversified.

We got to redo the definition of diversity.

We have an entire green screen.

Yeah.

Right.

Right.

Hatred.

Right on the, on the screen, the um but I think that's, that's the point.

It's like you have to have things that you don't like because they're not performing to be diversified.

Now, how you weight them is a whole different issue.

I get that right.

But broadly speaking, going back to the concentration bubble in the S and P 500 you're definitely not uh uh diversified in that one proxy for in quotes.

The market, most people still hate bonds, they probably shouldn't because the time to buy something is everybody hates it and everybody still hates bonds.

Alternatives do make sense broadly as diverse fires, gold in particular among them because it's not correlated over time.

I think that's why it's doing quite well.

There is a demand out there for non correlation.

Um And the thing about diversification, true diversification is you're going to have years where you're doing OK. And years where you're doing OK.

Meaning you're never gonna be exceptional and you're never gonna be collapsing.

And that's OK with uh with that, we're gonna start in today's who wore it better and we're venturing beyond the borders of Hollywood a bit south to the land of Mexico where we find the Mexican Peso recovering from a beating down 25% since rebounding 10%.

That was one quarter of its value wiped out in weeks, huge amount in Forex land.

Then we cross the equator travel halfway around the world and land in Australia where the Aussie dollar has been roughed up down nearly 18% then whipsawing 9%.

But it's not just how big the numbers are, who is wearing the yen beating better among some of these higher yielding emerging market economies.

It's a very good question.

And uh I don't know if I'm not, I'm not big on fashion as you can tell.

Right.

So I don't know if I can answer who wore it better.

Um But I, but I think what you're hitting on is something which is important.

Um Healthy global systems do not have volatility like this in Forex in currencies where people forget it's not just about the Aussie dollar and the Yen.

This is what people use to transact.

Multinational corporations use this.

I mean, this disrupts their planning efforts and how would you possibly know how to hedge or how to think through your revenue if you're an exporter, if in a single day, you can have a disruption like that.

Think about how that reverberates over time in, in the actual fundamentals of every single company that's out there.

That's why I keep going back to none of this can possibly be over because we haven't seen the butterfly flapping its wings, ultimately creating the hurricane.

It takes multiple rounds of that to filter through in a chaotic system.

So, um, listen, I mean, it's true that stability tends to breed instability.

I think we're at the very start of that, of that birthing process at the end of the month.

I wouldn't be surprised to learn of a broker kind of scrambling for credit, depends on how things evolve.

But no doubt this is what you see actually is, is you end up not hearing it as it's happening, but there's probably some firms that largely have a few weeks from Melvin Capital.

Right.

Exactly.

Right.

And goes back to, there's always lags with this stuff.

I have a very basic forex question for the two of your currency.

You know how you say, like, the dollar is up against the yen.

Could you ever say the yen is blank against the dollar?

Like, how do you flip these things?

The, the, oh, because of the, the convention, which, which is first, I mean, that goes back to the 19 seventies.

Um, I don't know if you have thoughts on this but basically that's the way it's been done for a long period of time and, you know, you look at the order, it's the euro versus the dollar, not the other way around, but it used to be the Deutschmark versus the dollar.

Your thoughts.

Yeah, I mean, part of that's just, I think reserve currency and us being egotistical Americans.

That's what I was thinking.

You you want us to come first?

We want to get a little personal.

Uh, so you are a musician.

I want you to talk a little bit about that and how it exchange, how it compares to working in the stock market a little bit.

It doesn't at all.

It, it's funny.

I was actually just interviewing a guy who, um, in the eighties was part of a pretty big band.

And I asked him that question.

I said, you know, as a musician, II, I, for, I said, I think it was Stevie Wonder who said, he said there's only been one song ever written and every single musician has their antennas up picking up just a piece of it.

I think it was, that's kind of roughly the quote and the, the point of that quote is that, um, everything has a progression and it's fairly repeatable and you can make the case that, that is the case with markets as well.

There are cycles, there are progressions that, that take place, which they, they sound similar to prior songs and they rhyme.

They're not exactly the prior song, right?

Um Yeah.

No, I, I started being a musician in, in, uh college with guitar because like every other young man at the time I was trying to impress ladies, uh, clearly that did not work.

Um, and, uh I wrote a few songs, put an album out in 2020 2021.

Um It's more of a, you did that in the middle of a pandemic?

I mean, were you even allowed to be inside and congregate at that point?

So it was actually, it was interesting.

II, I had a bunch of songs I had written and I still had the original wave files, which sound absolutely horrible.

I hope to God they never released.

But I, I had a producer, right, that I found from a, from a website and hired a bunch of session musicians and here we are.

I use them instead of other, uh, music because I don't have to pay licensing fees for, uh, my shows.

Fun fact, you lost nearly 100 years.

100 pounds.

All right, Van Winkle here.

What is it?

All right.

You lost 100 pounds over a year by fasting and through exercise.

Tell us about that experience.

I, I turned the page on, uh, my life because I started saying to myself if I don't do it here, I'm not gonna do it later.

Uh, so I, it's funny because I, where I think where it really started, as I recall was I started seeing ads for intermittent fasting randomly on X and then I started getting youtube.

I go pushes.

I started watching them.

It's like all this kind of makes sense.

My brain tends to operate in very much a to do list type fashion.

So it's like, all right, if, if I'm gonna fast, it means I have one meal a day.

Ok.

Check mark.

And now I'm done.

I can do other things.

Started getting into the science of autophagy.

Started learning about supplementation.

Um, uh, basically started targeting every single week.

I need to lose 2 to 3 pounds.

I don't deny myself when I eat the fast.

The fascinating thing about fasting is that you can actually eat whatever you want.

I didn't know that.

Um, but you end up naturally favoring higher protein because you realize how much more protein you need when you're fasting.

But uh yeah, it's been funny because as I've been, I never intended for it to be a thing on social media.

But as I've been sharing it, so many people are now saying you've inspired me to fast and, you know, and then I joke that the stock market's gonna go through its own fast as if I'm right about the scary trade.

But, um some people think it's a fad and I go back to, if you think it's a fad, please say that to Jesus Christ.

All right.

Good point there.

And we got to leave it there.

Uh We have wound things down and thank you for joining us, Michael.

As always said, uh we're gonna leave it there.