S&P 500, Nasdaq snap win streak ahead of Jackson Hole event

The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) and S&P 500 (^GSPC) snapped their eight-day win streak after closing Tuesday's session in negative territory. Stocks moved lower as volatility (^VIX) ticked higher ahead of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on the direction of interest rates on Friday.

Julie Hyman and Alexandra Canal recap the day's market action, including activity seen in Treasury yields, gold prices (GC=F), and tech leaders in the Nasdaq 100 (^NDX).

Not too much change from an hour ago here off by about 62 points on the Dow call it almost 2/10 of 1%.

The S and P 500 similar story there and the NASDAQ off by a thought about a third of 1% in the absence of big catalyst.

Today, you see the market's attention to the jobs benchmark revisions tomorrow morning.

And then of course, Jay Powell's commentary on Friday from Jackson Hole.

So all of those down by the incidentally small caps down more today, we've been watching the broadening of the rally here where the Russell 2000 has kind of kept pace with the larger cap indices.

But today they're down more, which is interesting to see volatility ticking up a hair, not a big increase here.

We talked earlier about the 10 year yield coming down a little bit heading into Friday and also just want to reiterate what we have been seeing from gold, gold rising to a record again and we talked to Bloomberg Intelligence is Mike M Glow a little bit earlier who said we could potentially see further upside there.

Now, let's take it over to all for a closer look at today's sector action action and more.

Hi Julie.

Yes.

So bit of a mixed bag in terms of the sectors there, we saw all three major indexes closed in the red.

We have consumer staples.

We have health care, we have real estate, the only sectors to close in the green and then we have energy materials and tech, the biggest laggards of the day.

But if you take a look at an 11 over the past 11 days when we really saw that market sell off earlier in the month, we'll see that tech is clearly the out performer here.

It is up more than 13%.

Since that time, I take a look at 11 chart here.

You'll see that steady rise.

Another thing that's also outperformed is consumer discretionary.

We saw retail sales coming in stronger than expected, showing us that the consumer is still spending there.

But just to take another look under the hood there for tech.

This is the NASDAQ 100 since August 5th.

And you'll see that the biggest leader there is Invidia shares up, nearly 30% of course will have earnings from NVIDIA next week.

A lot of strategists out there.

A lot of analysts have said NVIDIA earnings that's going to be the next catalyst when it comes to the future of Big Tech.

Of course, those comps are really high expectations are certainly elevated there, but it hasn't just been Invidia leading this rally.

We also see Amazon meta Microsoft apple alphabet all significantly higher.

Since that market route that we saw earlier this month, all of those mag seven names will see if NVIDIA can really continue that momentum through the rest of the summer and into the fall.