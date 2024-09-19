S&P 500, Nasdaq jump as markets digest Fed’s big rate cut: Yahoo Finance

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are set to recoup Wednesday’s losses. All three of the major indexes closed lower after the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate by 50 basis points. In a press conference after the decision, Chair Jerome Powell called the move a “recalibration” of the central bank’s monetary policy. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Nvidia, Alibaba Group, and Tesla.

Key guests include:

9:05 a.m. ET - Dennis Lockhart, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Former President

9:15 a.m. ET - Kathy Bostjancic, Nationwide Chief Economist & Senior Vice President

10:05 a.m. ET - Scott Chronert, Citi Head of U.S. Equity Strategy

10:30 a.m. ET - Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue CEO

10:45 a.m. ET - Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO

11:20 a.m. ET - Rohit Chopra, CFPB Director