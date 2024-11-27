S&P 500 down, mortgage rates, Symbotic: Wealth!

Brad Smith breaks down today’s top personal finance stories on Wealth!



With Thanksgiving just one day away, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) has historically seen strong gains during the shortened trading week, but today it's seeing a decline.



Mortgage rates remain steady this week, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dipping slightly from 6.84% to 6.81%, while the 15-year rate rose from 6.02% to 6.1%. Yahoo Finance Senior Housing Reporter Dani Romero breaks down the latest data.



In today’s trending tickers: Symbotic Inc. (SYM) sees a 40% plunge, Nutanix (NTNX) beats Q1 earnings expectations, and Dell Technologies (DELL) continues to drop following a revenue miss.



To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Wealth here.

This post was written by Cindy Mizaku.