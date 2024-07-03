S&P 500 breaks 5500, Tesla EV sales are on the rebound: Yahoo Finance

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed above 5500 yesterday, with global stocks on the rise as the market begins to price in optimistic sentiment over interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve after Chair Jerome Powell spoke on the matter at the ECB Forum. Tesla’s (TSLA) EV sales are beginning to rebound after demand over EVs Trending tickers began to cool in late last year into the beginning of 2024. Apple (AAPL) will get a board seat on OpenAI, filled by Apple’s App Store chief Phil Schiller, according to a report from Bloomberg. Trending Tickers on Yahoo Finance include Tesla (TSLA), Reddit (RDDT), and Paramount Global (PARA).

Top guests today include:

9:05 AM: Elyse Ausenbaugh, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Global Investment Strategist

9:30 AM: Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis

10:00 AM: Paul Gruenwald, S&P Global Ratings Chief Global Economist

10:10 AM: Katie Nixon, CIO at Northern Trust

10:45 AM: Leah Dempsey, Co-Chair of Financial Services Practices Group, Brownstein