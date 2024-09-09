Oracle stock jumps on Q1 results

Oracle (ORCL) reported first quarter fiscal 2025 results after the market close on Monday. The tech giant reported adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share compared to the Bloomberg consensus estimate of $1.33. Adjusted revenue of $13.31 billion just beat the expected $13.26 billion. The company also announced a new partnership with Amazon's (AMZN) AWS called Database@AWS.

Market Domination Overtime anchors Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the tech giant's results in the video above.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

Video Transcript

Let's get to some earnings from Oracle here.

Those numbers just hitting the wire here.

And we're looking at adjusted earnings per share, uh, about six cents above what analysts had been anticipating in a buck.

39 the company's first quarter adjusted revenue $13.31 billion 13.26 billion is what analysts had been projecting fiscal first quarter, obviously here for Oracle and in particular, it's important cloud infrastructure division revenue there at $2.2 billion that just about matched with analysts had been anticipating gonna continue to go through the release.

But at the same time, the company is also announcing a new partnership.

It looks like with Amazon Web services to introduce something called Oracle Database at AWS.

Um, uh, again, I'm gonna keep looking into this to see what how significant it is.

But they put out a press release to that effect as well.

Yeah, Oracle, uh, CO.

So for Katz giving some colour there, saying, uh, big news, she says, signing a multi cloud agreement with a WS uh AD AWS customers will get easy and convenient access to the Oracle database when we go live in December.

Later this year, Uh, Oracle chairman and CTO Larry Ellison also talking about that says they signed AWS contract.

Uh, a milestone, he says in the multi cloud era.

So we'll certainly want more context and colour of the call about that.

Story continues

Ellison, by the way, going on to say that Oracle, uh, now has 100 and 62 cloud data centres in operation and under construction around the world.

You know, this stock, you know, heading into this print.

Uh, already Julie, It had a really nice one.

It was up about 35% a year today.

T on more gains here in the after hours.

Yeah, and it's interesting to see that, um, you know, it's interesting that they just matched that first quarter cloud infrastructure revenue, and the stock is going up to the su such extent, maybe in part because of this AWS, um, partnership here, Um, that increase, by the way, in that, uh, unit, I believe, is 46% year over year.

And basically, what that business is is renting storage and computing in the cloud.

Um, that's that cloud infrastructure business that we mentioned here.

So, um, something else to mention, by the way, is that we?

You know, we've been bringing everybody coverage of that Goldman Sachs Communic Copia conference.

Matt Garman is the CEO of AWS and he's gonna be joining us.

What?

At 5 p.m. Good timing.

Yeah, most definitely.