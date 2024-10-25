Options plays for Big Tech earnings and the VIX

Next week is a huge week for tech earnings, with "Magnificent Seven" members Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Meta (META), and Apple (AAPL) all set to report.

OptionsPlay senior options strategist Brian Overby tells Yahoo Finance that trading options around earnings is "always going to be speculative in nature." He says one of the biggest things traders will want to establish is "what the expected move is after that earnings report. And the marketplace will tell you that just by looking at the nearest term option contract."

Overby explains how he would position for Amazon (AMZN) ahead of its results on Oct. 31.

"Amazon is looking for an expected move of around 6.5%, which is really about 12 points. So if I'm setting up a trade where I want to be bullish or bearish, because you got to realize it has nothing to do with if the market's going to go up or down, it's just saying that after the earnings report, the marketplace is looking for a move of about that nature. So you want to fit that into your forecast. So Amazon, they're going to be announcing on Thursday. The Friday option contracts got one one day to live. And I'm looking at doing a long call spread going into that earnings date. And I want to make sure that the strike that I'm selling in that position is going to be within that expected move. And that's how you should always approach these speculative trades around earnings."

Watch the video above to hear what Overby has to say about the election's impact on the CBOE Volatility Index (^VIX) and how to play it right now.

Video Transcript

Markets have been on a volatile ride in LA in recent months with more volatility potentially underway next week.

Investors keeping an eye on fresh economic data as well as big tech earnings such as alphabet meta, Microsoft Amazon and Apple.

All set to report with options trades up for grabs for those with uh for those big tech companies.

We're taking a look at the best way to play the options market.

Senior option strategist Brian over joins now to discuss.

Brian.

I wanna start with those big tech earnings.

So if I'm looking ahead to next week and I'm interested in playing options on some of these earnings that are gonna be announced after the bell, what what should investors be looking at?

How do you make a decision on where you wanna play options?

What companies are the best to do that with?

How do you assess it?

Looking ahead to next week?

Well, around earnings, you're always going to be speculative in nature in the trades that you're making with options.

So, one of the biggest things that you want to establish first off is what the expected move is after that earnings report and the marketplace will tell you that just by looking at the nearest term option contract.

So next week, we have Google Microsoft Meta Apple, Amazon, all the mega cap tech stocks are going to be announcing earnings and Google is kicking it off first and Google actually has an expected move about 6.5%.

And then we're looking at Microsoft, they're looking at an expected move around 5%.

Meta is at eight apples at four, little less volatility when you think about it between meta and apple.

But what the stock that I'm kind of looking at is Amazon and Amazon is looking for an expected move around 6.5% which is really about 12 points.

So if I'm setting up a trade where I want to be bullish or bearish, because you gotta realize it has nothing to do with the, if the market's gonna go up or down, it's just saying that after the earnings report, the the marketplace is looking for a move of about that nature.

So you want to fit that into your forecast.

So in Amazon, they're gonna be announcing on Thursday, the front option contracts got 11 day to live and I'm looking at doing a long call spread going into that earnings date.

And I wanna make sure that the strike that I'm selling in that position is going to be within that expected move and that's how you should always approach these speculative trades around earnings, Brian.

I'm, I'm curious.

He brought up Amazon the report Thursday Friday morning at 830.

There's a rather big macroeconomic release looming too.

Right.

With that jobs report that can sometimes move the market and move large stocks like Amazon.

How does that factor in when you're looking at this?

Is that a concern that Amazon could have good earnings, the stock could be up after hours.

But then by the time the market opens, perhaps a bad jobs report is just weighing on sentiment overall and that there is some truth to that.

But ideally when it really comes to earnings, you know, most people are looking at what is happening within that sector, within the overall space and what other companies are announcing.

Now, the macro event also plays a big effect and just in general in the marketplace, we're seeing a great example today where we saw the market actually end up up and then close down a little bit.

But we saw the VX spike up above 20 the volatility index ie the Fear index.

So that does play a role in the general market conditions.

But we're doing a one day event just in uh uh just in Amazon.

If I'm just speculating on that with option contracts, I'm not quite as concerned about the overall macro event that ie the jobs report in the morning.

Um Let's talk a little bit more about the VICS because I think we've all been sort of trying to figure out what's going on there.

Right.

What's sort of driving it to your point on these days when stocks are higher and the VIC is higher.

It's a little bit confusing.

What do you think is going on?

Well, I think what, what's kind of happening is that the market wants to go higher is what my feeling is.

And one of the biggest things that is holding it up is the election.

And, and we've been talking about a lot on Yahoo finance today and the fact that the Vix, the Vix means that people are buying protection when you see the Vix go up, when the market is going up.

Usually that means that a lot of people are buying out of the money puts and that's what will drive the CBO, the vic volatility index higher.

So it just means there's nervousness in the marketplace.

So what we've seen since August is quite a few rallies and then get sold off a rally again, going into October and getting sold off just recently.

And that just seems to be the theme.

And to me that means that the Vix has a hold on the marketplace and every time we get uh a little bit of a run up, people run to the marketplace to try to capture it and try to buy some protection for their portfolios, Brian.

So, so what's the trade on the VICS, then.

All right.

So if I'm looking for a trade on the VICS, what I would look to do is to get bearish after the known event, the big election.

So with the VICS right now trading, well, when I looked at setting up the trade, the VX was right around 19 today, it closed right around uh, 20 20% implied volatility.

So, what I'm going to do is I'm gonna buy the 19 strike put in the November 20th expiration.

So we're going out quite a bit after the known event because obviously a little bit of concern about when the election results will come out and then we're gonna sell the 16 strike put because one of the things about the VX index is that it's a mean reverting index, it wants to go back to the normal range.

And in this instance, that's usually around 15 16%.

And even if the don't consider what happens on November 5th to be a good thing or a bad thing.

I just think getting rid of that known event is going to help the VICS settle in and the market do what it wants to do.

So, my whole goal here is to uh buy the Vix index and speculation that after this known event on November 5th, that the market that the VICS will eventually start drifting down and be lower by the end of November.

Brian, thanks a lot.

Appreciate it all Right, thank you.