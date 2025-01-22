OpenAI, SoftBank among names in Trump's 'Stargate' plans

President Donald Trump has announced a new 'Stargate' initiative focused on expanding artificial intelligence data center infrastructure across the United States. The venture includes partnerships with major tech players like OpenAI, SoftBank (SFTBY), and Oracle (ORCL).

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley analyzes the initiative's key objectives and its potential role in strengthening US leadership in AI development, while discussing billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk's apprehension.

This post was written by Angel Smith