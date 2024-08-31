One reason why many homebuyers are sitting on the sidelines

As the presidential election lies just two months away, many Americans are left wondering how a new administration might impact the tight housing market. Middleburg Communities chief economist and former Fed economist Brad Case joins Wealth! to discuss how the election may impact homebuyers and why many are still choosing to sit on the sidelines.

"I don't really believe that people are waiting and seeing what's happening in the general election. I think if, to the extent that it does affect the housing market situation, it may be because the new administration — whichever it is — starts to break down some of the barriers to new supply in the housing market," Case explains.

Instead, he believes the uncertainty buyers are feeling is not about the election, but more about whether or not it's a good idea to buy a house. "Generally speaking, people are better off instead of buying a house, taking the money that they would have put down as a down payment and putting it into the stock market instead. And so there are a lot of people, I suspect, who are concerned about house prices and thinking, 'Well, maybe my investment is better in the stock market than in my house.'"

There's a note within here from the Nar Chief economist Lawrence, you know, we've had on the program several times before and he said that there's some degree of wait and see with regard to the upcoming US presidential election.

That is synonymous with what we've heard from Redfin and some of their own surveys and studies as well here.

What type of net impact do you believe that there could be both pre election and then post election?

If we do see people waiting for some of the purchasing activity until we get through the general election in November.

I don't, I don't really believe that people are waiting and seeing what's what's happening in the general election.

I think uh if it to the extent that it does affect the housing market situation, it may be because uh the, the new administration um whichever it is um starts to bring, break down some of the barriers to new supply in the housing market.

But I, but again, I don't, I don't see mortgage and see interest rates as the major barrier there.

So I, I think that there, I think that the wait and see is a much more about sort of uncertainty about whether it's really a good idea to buy a house.

You know, you, you may know that, that generally speaking, people are better off instead of buying a house, taking the money that they would have put down and it's a down payment and putting into the stock market instead.

And so there are a lot of people I suspect who are concerned about house prices and thinking, well, maybe my investment is better in the stock market than in, than in my house.