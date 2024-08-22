One analyst's biggest software winners under AI push

AI has many on Wall Street captivated as more companies integrate artificial intelligence into their systems or widen development spending into AI-powered products. In the tightening AI race, who will stand to benefit the most early on, and who can be expected to catch up?

Guggenheim senior research analyst and senior managing director of software John DiFucci joins Market Domination to give insight into how investors can navigate the software space under AI catalysts.

DiFucci points out which sectors have the most to gain from AI at this moment, especially cybersecurity.

"You probably get the development platforms that benefit more, beyond that and cloud vendors and maybe the data preparation vendors, they probably benefit. But beyond that, it's really hard to tell," DiFucci tells Yahoo Finance.

DiFucci claims Oracle (ORCL) is a good pick that will benefit from the AI buzz: "There's several reasons for it frankly when it comes down to it. We just think that over time, they're going to continue to put up really good numbers and you're going to see their cash flow grow."

Video Transcript

Snowflake shares are plunging today after the data cloud analytics company released its second quarter earnings after the bell yesterday showing its product revenue growth was slowing compared to past quarters.

And while the expectation is that generative A I could have a huge impact on software companies eventually doesn't appear to be happening just yet with just a few minutes until the closing bell on Wall Street, we're looking at how to navigate software stocks with the Yahoo Finance playbook and joining us now, John Def Fucci G, I'm senior research analyst and senior managing director of software.

John, it's really good to have you here.

This is such an interesting area right now and I actually wanna start broader than Snowflake and just talk about where we are in this sort of software spending cycle right now, reflective of what we've heard from some of the companies that are reported thus far and what you expect to hear.

So Julie, we, I, I think where we are is is we're at a spot where um we're still in this sort of sluggish period and, and, and the reason for it isn't because things are bad.

They're not.

And it's not and even spending isn't that bad.

It's just nothing like it was post COVID.

Right.

So we had COVID that happened and our governments poured a ton of money, our government European go, other governments poured a ton of money into the economy and companies and people had a lot of money, a lot of cash and interest rates, real interest rates were negative.

So, if you were going to invest, let's say, in a big hr project, which usually takes multimillions of dollars in multi years.

And, and you were going to do it in a few years and you had all this money you wouldn't put in the bank because it was worth less.

Three years later, interest, real interest rates are negative.

So you invest it in, in things that made sense like that hr project you were going to do in a few, a couple of years or so.

And so we spent a lot in, in um two in the second half of 2020 all of 2021.

And since then, it's been a little sluggish and, and it's because we don't have to spend as much right now.

Um We are still growing it, spending, it's just not growing as much as it has in the past.

There's still secular tailwinds.

You mentioned a I I mean, I'm sure we're going to get to that.

Um But, but you know, you don't just keep spending just to keep spending.

I mean, there's other things to spend on too besides technology.

Still a great place to be.

You just gotta, I guess you gotta wait it out for a while and it may be another year, maybe another two years.

John Le, let's touch on that, on that mega trend of A I because you know, we we've obviously touched on how they seem to be kind of a shift John in terms or at very least investors bring up new questions this earnings season.

They looked at these companies, they were seeing, you know A I spend, spend spend and some questions made that.

Ok. Well, you're experimenting but where's the U where, where really is the monetization?

Where's the return?

I just love to get your thoughts John about how you're thinking about that dynamic.

So Josh I I think that A I is going to change the world, it's going to change it and where we the users are all going to benefit from that.

Now, what vendors are going to benefit from it, which ones are going to be able to monetize it?

That's a little harder to, to determine right now.

It's still early.

Well, obviously the cloud vendors are benefiting, right, you know, Microsoft and, and Aws and Google cloud platform and Oracle, they're benefiting beyond that.

Like it's a little bit more difficult, it's too early to tell Wall Street wants to have a column of, you know, winners and losers and, and people go back and forth on both sides of that, those, um, two columns like week to week.

Uh It is really early.

There's some areas that probably will benefit, you know, security probably benefits because there's a lot more risk because of A I out there.

Um, you probably get the, the, the development platforms that benefit more.

Um beyond that and cloud vendors and, and maybe the date of preparation vendors um they probably benefit but beyond that, it's really hard to tell and, and it's really up up for grabs.

The one area that probably um is under the most pressure is gonna be the application space in software.

Anyway, John, um let's drill down and get a little bit more specific now because I'm curious which software stocks you think are, you know, what is your best buy right now?

Given that, you know, the the group is kind of muddled along this year.

Yeah.

So think about what we just talked about, things are have muddled along it spending isn't been great, it hasn't been horrible, but it hasn't been great.

Um But there is this thing coming that's called A I.

And the cloud vendors have benefited.

What if there's a cloud vendor out there that can, well, first of all, think about what you need for A I, you need a lot of data and you need a lot of it, resources, computing resources.

Uh So cloud vendors are gonna benefit.

That that's why they're gonna benefit.

That's why they are benefiting.

Um What if there's somebody out there that could run cloud based services at a better performance at a lower cost?

Well, Oracle claims they can do that and, and they're the new kid on the block.

Um They, they had the fourth mover advantage like the CEO S Katz likes to say um because they learned from what everybody else did and then they came out with something, a better mouse trap.

Let's, let's call it and, and they can do it at a lower cost with higher performance.

Well, you know what?

That makes a lot of sense.

That's our best idea right now is Oracle.

And, and that's one of the reasons, that's not the only reason.

There's several reasons for it frankly, when it comes down to it, we just think that over time they're going to kill, continue to put up really good numbers and you're gonna see um their cash flow grow and that's what's really gonna gonna um gonna drive that stock over time.

So you like Oracle, John, here's a name.

You don't like work day and they were reporting after the bell today, John, you got to sell on that name.

How come listen, Josh, every company I just, just to be clear, every company I cover if you're a software company and, and you've made it to be into the public markets and work.

They came public more than 10 years ago.

You're a great company.

This is a great company but not all great companies are always great stocks.

We actually think workday numbers are too high.

We think that those numbers are likely to come down over time and, and I mean, for the rest of this year, maybe, listen, they just gave guidance.

I'm not saying they're going to miss this quarter, but as you saw in somebody like snowflake, you can exceed numbers and the stock could still go down a lot.

And, and so Snowflake exceeded numbers and they raised guidance, but it wasn't what people thought they would do.

And I think you can, you're gonna, there's a good chance you see that something like that with work day.

If not this quarter, then maybe the next quarter and the third or the fourth quarter.

That is one of the reasons.

Another reason is, listen, this is a great company.

Um But it's a tough area.

We just talked about it being sluggish spending.

Well, you know what the lowest priority spending is right now, it's buying things that multiyear projects that cost multimillion of millions of dollars.

That's the core business of workday, these large human capital management implementations and financial implementations and unfortunately for them, they're doing all the things they should do, but they're probably gonna struggle for, not just now, but maybe for a little while if, if this environment keeps up like this