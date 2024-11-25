Oil prices risk moving lower as China demand falters: Analyst

Oil prices (CL=F, BZ=F) fell on Monday following reports that Israel and Hezbollah may be nearing a ceasefire deal. Stephen Schork of The Schork Group tells Yahoo Finance there has been a "bearish environment overall" in the oil market. He says, "This is clearly a demand-side issue with oil. And the issue has and will be, it has been for the last three years and will continue to be, China ... the expected growth of China continues to hit snags," adding, "there's a greater risk in oil moving lower from this point than higher."

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.