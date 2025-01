Schlumberger (SLB) shares are getting a gain in Friday's session coming off of the oil (CL=F, BZ=F) driller's positive fourth quarter earnings results. Market Domination hosts Josh Lipton and Alexandra Canal report more on the company's post-earnings stock action.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Market Domination here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.