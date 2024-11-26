October PCE, Q3 GDP revision, jobless claims: What to Watch

Investors are preparing for quite the day of economic data on Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Hosts Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman detail several of the upcoming key reports.

The spotlight will be on the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data, the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, with Wall Street expecting core inflation to rise by 0.3% for October. The first revision of third quarter GDP (gross domestic product) will also be released, with analysts forecasting a reading of 2.8%.

Additionally, the release of initial jobless claims data will review the health of the labor market. On the housing front, investors will receive the latest figures pertaining to October's pending home sales.

This post was written by Angel Smith