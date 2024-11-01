October jobs report, Amazon and Apple, Boeing deal: 3 Things

US stock futures (ES=F, NQ=F, YM=F) are moving higher on the back of the October jobs report released this morning — 12,000 jobs were added to the US economy in the past month, the labor numbers heavily impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Economists originally projected an addition of 100,000 nonfarm payrolls.

Tech giants Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Intel (INTC) all released their earnings results after Thursday's market close.

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing (BA) has reportedly reached a tentative labor deal with striking workers. The labor union is set to vote on the proposal this Monday, November 4.

The 33,000 striking workers will vote on the 10 to deal this coming Monday to end the seven week strike