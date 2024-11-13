October CPI, bitcoin rally, Trump taps Musk: 3 Things

October's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report saw prices rise 0.2% month-over-month and 2.6% annually, in line with economist forecasts. The core inflation reading — which excludes food and energy prices — rose 0.3% monthly and 3.3% year-over-year, which were also in line with estimates.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues to rally, the cryptocurrency now shooting to a new record high above $89,000 Wednesday morning.

President-elect Donald Trump taps billionaire Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.