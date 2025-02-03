NXP Semiconductors, Kyndryl, Clorox: After-Hours Earnings

Asking for a Trend host Josh Lipton details the latest earnings results to hit Wall Street after the bell on Monday.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) stock is moving higher after the company topped the fourth quarter earnings estimates on both the top and bottom lines. However, the chipmaker issued a weak first quarter sales outlook that disappointed investors.

Shares of Kyndryl (KD) are trading lower after the company missed fiscal third quarter revenue estimates. Despite this performance, the company announced a $300 million stock buyback program.

Additionally, Clorox (CLX) topped Wall Street expectations on both revenue and profit in its fiscal second quarter results. The company also lifted its full-year 2025 outlook.

This post was written by Angel Smith