Nvidia's Blackwell could propel 2025 revenue to $200B: Strategist

Nvidia (NVDA) is at the front and center of conversations concerning the AI trade as investors eye the chipmaker's early 2025 deliveries for its Blackwell GPUs (graphic processing units). "We see significant upside once the delivery numbers ramp up. We think they're going to be able to exceed $200 billion in revenue just from this product launch for this year," Spear Invest Founder and CIO Ivana Delevska forecasts.

Delevska joins Madison Mills in the Yahoo Finance studio to talk about this year's prospects for the artificial intelligence landscape, including her bull cases for semiconductor competitors Broadcom (AVGO) and Marvell Technology (MRVL).

"Now we are getting into a phase where we need physical build-out of data centers and power associated with them. And the US has gone through a period of time where the power infrastructure has not really been upgraded, both on the grid and the generation side," Delevska says about the role energy providers like Vistra (VST) and Constellation Energy (CEG) will play in powering AI data center infrastructure.

"So as we've brought more renewables to market, the reliability is much lower of the grid. So what we're going to see is power prices spike up in order to incentivize new supply coming to market."

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.