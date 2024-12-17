Nvidia stock slides further while entering correction territory

Nvidia (NVDA) stock is struggling in pre-market trading on Tuesday, extending its recent decline after tumbling into correction territory. The chipmaker's shares have shed over 11% from its record high close at $148.87 per share on November 7.

Morning Brief anchors Seana Smith and Brad Smith analyze the correction, exploring rising competitive pressures and other market factors influencing the stock's performance.

This post was written by Angel Smith