Nvidia is a shareholder's dream, but the easy money has been made: Analyst

Nvidia (NVDA)'s second quarter results topped analyst estimates and the company issued upbeat Q3 guidance. Yet, shares still traded lower. Why?

As Radio Free Mobile Founder Richard Windsor tells Morning Brief, it's because a lot of that news is already baked into the stock. Both the company and investors were expecting the company to continue to grow, but not at the extremes it had been as the AI market starts to mature. However, given Nvidia's financial performance, Windsor says the stock has been "a shareholder's dream."

So what is an investor to do with the stock?

"The stock's gone up 10 times in the last 18 months. Is it going to do up 10 times again? No. What that tells you is that the easy money in Nvidia has been made." So for investors looking for alpha, Windsor says, it may be time to sell. But for a beta investor, the stock looks more attractive than some of its tech rivals, therefore, from a valuation perspective, he argues, it may be worth holding onto.

Watch the video above to hear more of Windsor's thoughts on the AI space, including why he doesn't think Tesla (TSLA) is an AI stock.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.

Video Transcript

Nvidia shares are pairing losses after its third quarter guidance underwhelmed investors traders questioning whether or not NVIDIA can keep outperforming its past growth here with more and his take.

We've got Richard Windsor, who's the founder of Radio Free Mobile.

Richard, Great to have you here on the show with us.

I wanna get your read from what we saw from NVIDIA earnings here.

And how difficult is it gonna be for them to sustain the growth at the rates that we've seen and become accustomed to at this juncture?

OK, sustaining growth at the current rate.

Impossible.

Um, you know, this is 100 probably this year, 100 and $30 billion business.

Um, it's virtually impossible for them to grow it again at, like 100 and 35% or so.

And consensus point and consensus clearly points to that, uh, consensus is looking for about 40% revenue growth next year, and that's really where the problem lies.

Um, certainly in terms of expectations and outlook, because the company admits things are gonna slow significantly next year.

Um, and if you take them at their word, you would probably go 20 to 40% growth somewhere like that, and 40% is already baked into expectations.

So that's where the level of disappointment lies.

However, it's not all bad news, because if you look at the financial performance of this company, it is a shareholders dream IE.

Almost all the profits and all the cash flow flow straight to the bottom line, which is why the company is only on 30 times forward earnings, which in the tech sector is not an outrageous multiple.

And that's why it hasn't fallen 20 to 30% yesterday.

And it continued to fall today.

It's that it's got strong valuation support.

Richard, Uh, if someone has owned NVIDIA for the past five years or sitting on big gains and they see a quarter like this, what should they be doing next?

Excellent question.

Um, well, what So we if we break down exactly what there is and what there is not so the stock's gone up 10 times in the last 18 months.

Is it gonna go up 10 times again?

No.

What that tells you is is that the easy money in NVIDIA has been made.

So if you're the type of investor that likes to pick Winners, uh, go for Alpha rather than a beta return.

Arguably, perhaps you should sell it and buy something else.

Flip side of that is, if you are a beta type of investor, then you know and look at it relative to the rest of the technology sector 30 times earnings and 40% and probably more than 40% EPS growth next year is a much better deal than you will get in either Apple or Google or meta platforms or Amazon.

So from a valuation perspective, you could make an argument to hold on to it.

It's really down to the type of investment style that the investor is is choosing.

Uh, that would would make that decision.

You know, Richard, it's interesting.

I I've been kind of nering out this morning on why NVIDIA has, uh, really the entrenchment that it does.

And it comes back to what's called C a as well here computer unified device architecture and its chips being the only chips that could really run this for a certain point of time.

And now it seems like there's going to be, you know, some uh, a ability for that to run on other chips, or at least, uh uh means by which that could be done without sacrificing compute power.

And I bring that up because investors are trying to figure out as well where there are other companies that they could look at chip companies that could have a similar type of output without the energy constraints, if you will, for the data centre all that considered.

What?

What are those other companies that investors would be apt to look towards?

Um, well, it's gonna be the usual suspects, isn't it?

So if you look at, uh, meta Microsoft Amazon, they're all and Google.

They're all designing their own chips.

There's plenty of competition out there.

There's a company called Sere Bras, which is private.

Another company called Graph Corp. That's just been, uh, acquired by Softbank.

Um, there's plenty of competition.

The real problem is I suspect that in this generation, and while CU a remains so important to developers of artificial intelligence, no one is gonna lay a glove or even make a dent in NVIDIA's market share.

And that's not gonna continue forever.

But I think for the next 18 months, at least that's the way it's gonna be Richard, do you view?

Do you view Tesla as an A?

I play no.

Um, and the re The reason the reason I don't view Tesla as an A I play is that it predominantly makes money out of selling boxes of metal.

And admittedly, they are quite good boxes of metal and the electronics and the user experience in them is quite good.

But I wouldn't view it as an A I company, uh, for two reasons.

One, I think Tesla's philosophical approach to how you solve the A I problems is not right.

And secondly, the business model that the company is proposing for, uh, robo taxes is so fundamentally flawed that the the the the shares are probably even now still substantially overvalued.

Do you think that we're in the midst of an A I bubble bursting after NVIDIA earnings?

And ultimately we saw NVIDIA move lower the day after its earnings.

The rest of the market kind of still was able to hover, but I mean a I as a theme that we've continued to hear over earnings calls that could need some some fresh wind from elsewhere.

And and the question is, in the air of where that comes from.

At this juncture, No I. I don't think we're seeing the the bubble bursting.

We may be starting to see the beginnings of the the wobbles or the concerns that cause it to burst.

What I'm expecting to cause it to burst is falling valuations in private markets.

That that will imply is that private companies like open A I and so on and so forth are failing to meet their expectations and are being forced by V CS to accept lower valuations when they next raise money.

That's what triggered the popping of the autonomous driving bubble.

And I suspect this one is going to be the same.

We haven't seen it yet.

Although people are starting to ask some of the more difficult questions.

Really liked how you framed, Uh, a Tesla?

Yes, uh, metal boxes with some rubber wheels on them.

Richard Windsor, uh, founder of Radio Free Mobile.

Good to see you.

Have a great weekend.

Pleasure.

Anytime