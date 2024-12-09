Nvidia probe, inflation data, Trump on Powell: 3 Things

US stock futures (ES=F, NQ=F, YM=F) dip Monday morning upon reports that Chinese officials have opened an investigation into Nvidia (NVDA) over allegedly breaking anti-monopoly laws.

November's Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due out this Wednesday, December 11, a major set of inflation data ahead of the Federal Reserve's last FOMC meeting of 2024 next week.

In an interview with NBC's Meet The Press, President-elect Donald Trump said he does not intend to replace or remove Fed Chair Jerome Powell in his coming administration. Powell's term is currently set to expire in May 2026.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.