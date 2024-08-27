Nvidia is 'priced for perfection.' Strategist explains why

All eyes are on Nvidia (NVDA) as it is set to report its second quarter earnings on Wednesday, August 28. Great Hill Capital chairman and managing member Thomas Hayes joins Wealth! to break down the market's outlook for the rest of the year and how the chip giant's earnings could weigh on the performance of tech-heavy indexes (^IXIC, ^GSPC).

Hayes expects a shift from large cap to small-cap stocks (^RUT) as the Federal Reserve starts easing interest rates. He notes that small caps are expected to grow earnings 7% this year and 37% next year as Magnificent Seven earnings decelerate from 30% this year to 18% next year. He adds that if Nvidia misses its earnings expectations, "you're going to start to see a lot of the stocks under the surface start to pick up the slack."

Nvidia has been leading the charge in the growth of the S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) this year. Hayes expects the chip giant's second quarter earnings to be "okay," as margins and earnings growth could fall as a result of Nvidia's spending.

"I think there's going to come a time where investors say, 'Where's the return on our investment?'" Hayes explains.

However, he believes that right now, "Nvidia's priced for perfection," pointing to its $3.2 trillion valuation, which is worth 11% of the US's total GDP (gross domestic product).

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Wealth!

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

You know, it's really interesting, because II I hesitate to ever cast any doubt on NVIDIA, especially in this day and age and in this market right now and in the performance that they've exhibited.

But those NVIDIA earnings are gonna be out Wednesday that report itself, I If it is a dud, then what does that signal for the back half of this year?

Well, initially, because of the weight 6% 7% depending on the index.

Initially, you'll get some weakness.

But what we have seen since we got some clarity that the Fed is gonna be cutting is a regime change that started in July, was temporarily impaired by the yen.

Carry trade on wine for a minute until BOJ relented and say, Wait, we'll we'll wait to raise rates until the Fed actually starts cutting so we don't get the liquidity mismatch.

Um, so I I think the focus is, uh, take.

The shift is going to be from large caps to small caps.

Large caps underperform small caps in the 1st 12 months after a cut by 11% so small caps outperformed by 11% and that's also consistent with earnings growth.

So this year, small caps are expected to grow earnings at 7% next year 37%.

And and, uh, Mag seven earnings growth decelerates from 30% this year, down to 18% next year.

So So if NVIDIA it does less well than people think, I think you're gonna start to see a lot of the stocks under the surface start to pick up the slack.

So even if mag seven underperforms, uh, you can make a tremendous amount of money under the surface just to just to put a fine point on this as well Here, I mean, the information technology sector and, uh, according to some, to some data from fact that information technology is the reporting the second highest year over year earnings growth rate of all 11 sectors at 18.9% right now.

And NVIDIA is the largest contributor to year over year growth right now.

So for investors trying to figure out whether or not even given the run up that we've seen in NVIDIA, this is still a ripe investment opportunity.

What would you say to them?

OK, it's nuanced.

I think the earnings are gonna be OK tomorrow.

The reason is we saw all the hyper scalar were spending like crazy.

That's why their margins are going down.

The magnificent margins are going down.

Earnings growth is going down because they're giving all the money to NVIDIA.

Uh, I think there's gonna come a time where investors say, Where's the return on our investment?

That's two quarters out.

But right now, NVIDIA's price for perfection, uh, $3.2 trillion valuation.

Our entire GDP is 28 trillion.

So you're saying it's worth 11 percent of our total GDP like trees don't grow to the sky.

It can grow a little higher, but you have to keep in mind.

Uh, 28 times sales is pretty rich 37 times.

Earnings is pretty rich.

Yes, you'd say the earnings growth is 38% long term growth.

But then you look at the numbers and it just doesn't make sense because rule of 72 is it really gonna double every two years.

That would imply it's gonna be half of GDP before we know it.

Uh, it doesn't make a lot of sense