Nvidia’s price target gets a boost, DJT jumps on Biden speculation: Yahoo Finance

It's a muted day on Wall Street as traders await testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday and June’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report on Wednesday. As President Biden faces mounting calls to drop out of the 2024 presidential race, investors are concerned about the election’s impact on the economy, especially as the Fed continues to grapple with inflationary pressures. The concerns about Biden sent shares of Trump Media Group (DJT) soaring in Monday's trading. Meanwhile, Nvidia (NVDA) continues to make moves as UBS and Wolfe Research both raised their price targets on the stock to $150. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Nike (NIKE), Nikola (NKLA), and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG).

Key guests include:

3:00 p.m. ET - Barbara Doran, BD8 Capital Partners CEO

3:20 p.m. ET - Veronica Clark, Citi Economist

4:00 p.m. ET - Adam Turnquist, LPL Financial Chief Technical Strategist

4:45 p.m. ET - Jessica Kriegel, Culture Partners Chief Scientist of Workplace Culture