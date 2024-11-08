Nvidia is part of the Dow: A look back on Big Tech in the index

Chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) and paint company Sherwin-Williams (SHW) have joined the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) this Friday, replacing Intel (INTC) and Dow Inc. (DOW).

Yahoo Finance markets and data editor Jared Blikre joins the Morning Brief to break down the push for more tech representation in the Dow, which historically lacked many tech stocks until companies like Microsoft (MSFT) and Intel joined during the dot-com bubble.

This post was written by Cindy Mizaku.



This post was written by Cindy Mizaku.