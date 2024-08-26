Nvidia: How one strategist sees the stock trading on earnings

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to release its second quarter earnings on Wednesday, August 28, with many on Wall Street laser-focused on the chipmaker's results due to its influence in the tech-heavy market indexes (^GSPC, ^IXIC).

BayCrest equity derivatives managing director David Boole joins Catalysts to give insight into the market's expectations for Nvidia earnings and the stock's correlation to the broader market. BayCrest data found that options trading on Nvidia could move the chip stock 9.9% in either direction, with nearly $300 billion on the line for the chipmaker's market cap.

"Nvidia is... the heaviest volume stock for options out there. There's a lot of noise, people trade in Nvidia like it's like it's a proxy for the S&P [500]," Boole tells Yahoo Finance.

Boole offers trades that he is agreeable with: "So the trades that I like essentially dovetail with that view where you can sell. I like selling a $115 put that expires this Friday and selling a $140 call that expires this Friday. That's down about 11% on the downside, up 8% if the stock goes higher. That's a big range. That's essentially what the options market is expecting."

Video Transcript

Let's start with NVIDIA earnings.

That is going to be a huge test for the markets this week.

Our next guest saying that the options market is pricing in a nearly 10% move for the stock, a shift of $300 billion potentially in either direction.

And the S and P options and markets are considering this event just as large as as fed chair JP at Jackson Hole or even the next jobs report.

So here with more, we want to bring in David Bull.

David is the managing director for Equity Derivatives at Bay Crest.

David, it's great to have you here.

So options market clearly anticipating a big move on the heels of those numbers that I just cited there is give us a better sense of this implications of this.

Is this something that's in line with what we've seen past quarters or is this something that's out of the ordinary?

Hey, good morning.

Thanks for, thanks for having me.

Um It is, it's normal for the options market to expect a massive earnings move from NVIDIA.

This is however, the largest percentage implied move that we've basically ever seen.

There was one move back in May of 2022 where it was also nearly a 10% implied move.

Now, it's very tricky for option market makers to get a handle on what NVIDIA could or could not do where often as everybody knows, it's a massive move higher in NVIDIA stock and sometimes two of the last four, there's been almost minimal moves, but in terms back to what the market's expecting now, the stock is a $3.3 trillion company.

So as the stock uh gets larger and larger, it's interesting that the options markets expecting uh just as large of a move.

So $300 billion in market cap expected to be created or destroyed.

Uh Wednesday after the close Thursday um trading day, I can't find another catalyst in the single stock option world that has that we've seen like this before is the pricing that you're seeing heading into the earnings print to you.

An indication that traders are feeling like Nvidia's valuation is out of line.

No, I mean, I I think from my conversations with traders is that people are generally bullish on NVIDIA but are a little bit hesitant to outright buy the stock here.

Given that it already has, has risen nearly 30% in 14 trading days since the August 5th low.

And that's when you, when you stack that against the other stocks in the in the entire market, all large cap, mid cap stocks that are generally liquid, that's in the top 10 of largest gainers.

So it's moved as much or more than almost every stock out there.

And so I think there's a, there's a sense from clients that they're willing to buy the stock lower, but unsure if the stock can continue to surge higher.

It's unclear how the stock can continue to surprise.

I mean, we all know there's heavy demand for the NVIDIA chips.

But what can they say that's really going to surprise people from here.

That being said, the options markets are saying the stock could add another $300 billion in market cap on, on this Wednesday afternoon.

And then David, why are we seeing more correlation this time this time around between what the S and P options market is pricing and, and what options market is pricing and talk to us about that because that's not necessarily what we saw after last quarter.

Uh correct.

Uh Lately it's back to the normal ways of movement where, where the tail NVIDIA is wagging the dog, the tail that's wagging the dog of the S and P 500.

The correlation between NVIDIA and the stock market in August is um upwards of 80 85% last I looked.

So that's normal that they move together.

And I and I see traders that watch the two on a chart together to try to get a sense of how the S and P might move.

Watching NVIDIA tick by tick last quarter, as you mentioned, was really interesting where I don't think, know if we've really been seeing that before where NVIDIA was up about 9% after hours.

Uh right after they reported earnings and the market was up and then we had some hot ism data and the market sold off was down almost a percent.

The following day, NVIDIA didn't budge and was up 10%.

It was the first time that I can recall really seeing the narrative flip where investors were saying, OK, we get it.

There's a lot of demand for NVIDIA chip.

But is this the reason to go out and buy every other stock in the S and P 500?

That was last quarter?

We'll see what happens this quarter.

The, the options markets in the S and P are expecting that what's good for NVIDIA will be good for the stock market and they're expecting a 1.2% move in the S and P 500 on Thursday.

So that like I said earlier to open the segment, that's a really big move.

That's more than we are expecting or really in line with the Powell at Jackson Hole event.

So um the option market is kind of not expecting that we'll have this correlation break, but it, there is precedent for it happening before and it was last quarter, given that we have jobless claims on Thursday.

Could we see a similar move in terms of Invidia earnings moving and video to the upside.

But then if those jobless claims disappoint, could that lead the broader market to go lower while in video maintains its move to the upside of those earnings do come through?

Yeah, I mean, great point that could be the catalyst to have a similar reaction and there's so much options selling in the S and P 500 that's essentially playing for the index to say, still does not move much.

So if you have NVIDIA that goes up a lot, and then there could be some dispersion for the rest of the market where the other stocks need to go down where the markets is essentially staying sideways.

So that that could, that certainly could happen.

And um it wouldn't be that surprising because the, the dominant positioning in the, the S and P 500 options world is for the stock market to stay relatively muted, kind of sideways most days.

So if the uh traders are playing for the S and P 500 just go sideways to grind slightly higher and NVIDIA goes up a lot.

And then we have this catalyst like we uh weekly claims.

Um maybe that's the catalyst for the rest of the market to kind of balance off a big move in NVIDIA could be David.

This is all super helpful and very insightful, right?

When, when we're trying to figure out, I guess exactly the extent of the moves that we could see after the Bell Wednesday and then into Thursday for investors who are trying to be a part of this, trying to figure out the best trades on the heels of this or how do the earnings results?

What would you suggest or, or what are you telling clients that makes the most sense at this point?

So it's really, really interesting to me the narrative, the overwhelming narrative from most people that aren't following the stock, very even traders that are following the stock very closely is that oh, people just buy NVIDIA calls, that's propelling the upward momentum in the stock.

That's why we keep going higher.

But if you dig into the actual positioning level and try to try to slice through um all the noise because NVIDIA is the most.

Um uh it's the heaviest volume stock for options out there.

There's a lot of noise.

People trade NVIDIA like it's like it's a proxy for the S and P. There's actually a lot of selling of this Friday calls in NVIDIA and some selling of puts where there could be investors saying, OK, the stocks rally 30%.

Maybe we use this as these expensive options as a way to monetize this move a little bit and sell some calls or and possibly trim the position if it goes up more from here or sell some puts and buy it back lower, but collect that income in case we go sideways.

So the trades that I like essentially dovetail with that view where you can sell.

Uh I like selling a 115, put that expires this Friday and selling a 140 call that expires this Friday.

That's down about 11% on the downside up 8%.

Um If the stock goes higher, that's a big range, that's essentially what the options markets expecting.

And, but this is to be clear, this is for an investor that's comfortable buying the stock lower at 115 or one that already owns the stock.

And instead of having an attachment point of 130 where the stock is right now, you're committed to buy the stock lower at 115.

And then I would buy next week's 135 call.

You can do this whole package with these three options for about even money.

And what it essentially does is playing for a little muted reaction this week and then often times, for instance, uh each of the last two quarters, we've seen a big move on earnings and then a follow on move afterwards.

It's not just a one day move.

So buying next week's call for essentially free.

If you're selling this week's strangle you, you're playing for a follow on rally.

So it's just a less risky way in my mind to have long exposure to the stock up here.

David, thanks so much for giving us the playbook for the week.

Really appreciate it.

David Bull, managing director.

For equity derivatives at Bait Crest.