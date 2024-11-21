Nvidia is more than just a chip company as it builds 'moat' around AI

Nvidia (NVDA) delivered revenue and earnings beats in its fiscal third quarter results reported on Wednesday, though the market's reaction was notably subdued. The semiconductor giant's performance, while meeting expectations, was not the explosive beat typically associated with its previous results.

Stifel Applied Technology analyst Ruben Roy joins Catalysts to discuss his outlook on Nvidia's growth.

"Nvidia has built a moat around AI infrastructure and AI compute. I think investors are still, to a certain extent, thinking about Nvidia as a semiconductor company. A company that sells GPUs [graphics processing unites], and really, it's evolved over the last several years into a systems and solutions company. And that's important because AI infrastructure is dependent not just on compute... but also networking the GPUs together," Roy explains.

"And when you put that all together, it is a, in our view, a very, very complex moat that is going to take years to catch up to," Roy tells Yahoo Finance.

Watch the video above for further insights into Roy's view on Nvidia's guidance.

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Catalysts here.

This post was written by Angel Smith