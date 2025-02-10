Is Nvidia losing the faith of the bulls?

Nvidia (NVDA) investors are navigating through an un-Nvidia-like start to the year. Shares of the AI chip darling are off by 3% this year, lagging all three major indexes, which have notched gains. Fears over DeepSeek, the Trump administration’s view on chip flows with China have pressured the often teflon Nvidia. A new survey out of Evercore ISI suggests investors have begun to lose some faith in the stock ahead of earnings on Feb. 26. Investors polled are now more negative on Nvidia than where they were at the start of the year. In fact, they are more negative on Nvidia versus January than they are on the S&P 500 (^GSPC) right now compared to January. Who hasn’t lost faith on Nvidia? Wall Street analysts. Looking at Yahoo Finance data from the past 60 days, EPS estimates on Nvidia haven’t moved for the current year or 2026.