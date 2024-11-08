Nvidia joins Dow as bitcoin outpaces gold: Market Takeaways

Yahoo Finance Markets and Data Editor Jared Blikre joins Asking For A Trend to break down today's top market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) movements, including:

Markets posting their strongest weekly performance of 2024, Nvidia's (NVDA) addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI), and bitcoin's (BTC-USD) notable outperformance compared to gold (GC=F).

To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Asking for a Trend here.

This post was written by Angel Smith