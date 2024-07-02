Nvidia to face antitrust charges in France: sources

STORY: Nvidia is set to face antitrust charges in France.

That’s according to Reuters sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

If confirmed, it would mark the first action by a national enforcer against the AI chip champion.

There was no comment on the report from France’s antitrust regulator, or the company.

However, the sources say dawn raids last September were targeted at Nvidia, and part of a broader probe into cloud computing.

Last week, the French watchdog issued a report on competition in AI, and cited the risk of abuse by chip providers.

It voiced concerns over the sector’s dependence on Nvidia software - and unease over its recent investments in cloud service providers.

Companies risk fines of up to 10% of their global annual turnover if they violate French antitrust rules.

Though they can offer concessions to stave off penalties.

In the U.S., sources say the Department of Justice is leading investigations into Nvidia.

The company is under scrutiny amid its dominance of the market for AI chips, which power systems like ChatGPT.