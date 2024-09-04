Nvidia extends its losses on reported DOJ antitrust probe

The Justice Department has subpoenaed Nvidia (NVDA), alongside other companies, over possible antitrust violations, according to a report by Bloomberg. Yahoo Finance Senior Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan joins the Morning Brief to discuss the news and break down why the Justice Department is particularly interested in the chip giant's status as a potential monopoly.

As we mentioned, Bloomberg reported, the Justice department sent NVIDIA a subpoena over possible antitrust violations.

So it wasn't just NVIDIA.

It was also some other undisclosed companies.

This comes from a Bloomberg report, citing sources familiar with the matter saying that the Doj wants to uh subpoena and information from NVIDIA.

We don't know at this point if that is a subpoena for documents for testimony for both, but we knew that the government was interested in looking into the company on antitrust grounds.

Back when the report, a report from the information came out saying that there were customer complaints over and videos penalizing reportedly buyers who are not exclusively using the company for its chips.

And we should point out here though the thinking is that these are the GP U chips, not the component chips that, that NVIDIA of concern to the Doj here that power the data centers.

Um So just to make that distinction and also customer complaints reportedly that the company was making it hard for chip users to switch companies and video makes the KA chip programming software.

So that is what the thinking is, is the concern here.

Now, let's point out too, it's not illegal to have a monopoly.

Certainly at this juncture and NVIDIA has a monopoly in this market.

But what is illegal is to use that monopoly to use tactics in order to hold on to that monopoly.

So the doj wanting to take a deeper probe here and also under antitrust law, it's not OK to discriminate, price discriminate when you have customers operating in the same market.

But there are some exceptions to that rule that can happen when market conditions are rapidly changing.

And certainly you can imagine over this past year with the demand for these chips that NVIDIA could make the argument that the market was rapidly changing.

There are other conditions like price matching when competitors drop their prices, maybe that's not so much an issue here.

But looking at competition, at least in the US grounds, you have NVIDIA out there in front with something around 80% market share at this point.

Am the Intel thinking to be far behind that that stage at this point here.

Also this KA chip programming software, what it does is it allows NVIDIA to make GPUS run more efficiently more the A I apps run more effectively.

And the thinking is that, that could lock in customers because they've got the hardware and the software side.

And sometimes that you see as you seen in some of the big tech antitrust cases, when you tie a lot of products and services together, that does raise eyebrows with antitrust enforcers.

