Nvidia earnings: Rationality is out the window, analyst says

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to release its second quarter earnings on August 28 after the market close. Consensus estimates from Bloomberg shows analysts expect revenue to come in at $28.8 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $0.65. With expectations high and much of Wall Street watching, can the tech giant live up to those expectations?

Technalysis Research President and chief analyst Bob O'Donnell joins Market Domination to discuss Nvidia's upcoming earnings and what it can do for the market.

"I think all sense of rationality when it comes to Nvidia and Nvidia stock pricing has gone out the window. So at this point it's completely a psychological game. I'm firmly convinced of that. So, you know, there's a part of me that says almost no matter what they do, you're going to see both extremes happening. In general. I think the numbers are going to be very good because we're still very, very early in the days of AI infrastructure build out. And they are the key supplier for AI infrastructure," says O'Donnell.

Watch the video above to hear what O'Donnell says about a potential delay in the tech giant's Blackwell platform.

Video Transcript

In video will see the company report earnings on Wednesday.

That seems to be the market event for investors this week.

What are your expectations?

Do you think in video, I can continue to be already sky high estimates, especially when we think about how tough those comparisons are going to be.

Uh They are tough comparisons lie and look, I still think they're gonna do really well.

Here's the issue.

I think all sense of rationality when it comes to NVIDIA and NVIDIA stock pricing has gone out the window.

So at this point, it's completely a psychological game.

I I I'm firmly convinced of that.

So, you know, it's, there's a part of me that says almost no matter what they do, you're gonna see both extremes happening in general.

I think the numbers are going to be very good because we're still very, very early in the days of A I infrastructure build out.

And they are the key supplier for A I infrastructure, all those features that Apple wants to run on Apple Intelligence, guess what a ton of those are going to run in servers in the cloud or on, you know, within Apple devices or excuse me in Apple's Own cloud.

So you're gonna see a lot of focus and attention, all the stuff that Google is doing.

Uh what Amazon's gonna do with Alexa, all of these kinds of services are still very GP U dependent.

They're still just getting off of the ground.

Uh Enterprises themselves are starting to do some of this work.

Of course, they want to get access to these, there's still like a year long waitlist to get the latest GP US.

And even if the Blackwell chip is delayed, which some people have seen it may or may not be, I don't think that's gonna really matter.

Uh But again, in terms of how the market reacts, who, who knows.

It's, it's completely irrational at this point just to touch on that one point you made there, Bob.

Um because that's gonna be in focus these reports of of uh shipment delays for Blackwell.

Is that a concern to you, Bob or are you in the camp that says, you know what that at the end of the day, that's a sale delayed, not destroyed.

I I completely agree with you, Josh, it is a sealed delay because the reality is people just now are starting to really leverage the last generation, right?

They're not even gonna be ready to, to leverage Blackwell just yet.

So there's plenty of work being done, you know, and this is always the case with this, with this kind of technologies like, yes, you got to keep pushing forward, but the actual implement that are being done as we speak, the measurements.

Uh this week there's a bunch of companies who are gonna be reporting at the hot chips conference around uh their performance numbers.

And a lot of this is based on the chips that they just introduced last year.

Right.

So I don't think the Blackwell issue is a big one at all.

I think if there is a delay and it's not even clear there's gonna be, it's, it's sort of a non-issue really in the long run.