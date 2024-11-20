Nvidia earnings, bitcoin extends gains: Yahoo Finance

Nvidia (NVDA) reports earnings after the closing bell, with investors keyed in on the news surrounding the company's Blackwell chip. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Snowflake (SNOW) are also announcing quarterly results, offering insights into the software space. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) extends recent gains as bitcoin ETFs add options trading.

Target (TGT), Qualcomm (QCOM), and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) are among the trending tickers on Yahoo Finance’s platform.

Key guests include:

3:00 p.m. ET - Scott Wren, Senior Global Market Strategist, Wells Fargo Investment Institute

3:15 p.m. ET - Hunter Horsley, Bitwise Asset Management Co-Founder & CEO

4:10 p.m. ET - Angelo Zino, Senior Equity Analyst, CFRA Research