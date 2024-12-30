Nvidia completes $700M Run:ai acquisition

Nvidia (NVDA) has completed its $700 million acquisition of Israeli artificial intelligence firm Run:ai. The strategic purchase aims to provide Nvidia's customers with software solutions to optimize their chip performance and efficiency.

Market Domination host Julie Hyman is joined by Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer and Interactive Brokers chief strategist Steve Sosnick to analyze the acquisition and discuss Nvidia's strategy for integrating software and hardware capabilities.

This post was written by Angel Smith