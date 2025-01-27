Nvidia and chip sector, nuclear energy, SoFi: Market Minute

Yahoo Finance senior markets reporter Josh Schafer highlights several of this morning's top stocks and market-moving stories as part of today's Market Minute.

AI semiconductor manufacturers Nvidia (NVDA) and Broadcom (AVGO) continue to see declines in their share prices as the sell-off sparked by DeepSeek's artificial intelligence reveal ripples through the rest of the tech sector. Nvidia has shed over $465 billion in market cap from this event.

Nuclear energy providers Constellation Energy (CEG), Oklo Inc. (OKLO), and Vistra (VST) are also seeing significant losses, all down by nearly 20% or more.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI) tumbles lower after reporting a weaker-than-expected earnings guidance for its first quarter in 2025.

This post was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.