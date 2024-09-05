Nvidia among investors in Applied Digital's funding round

Chip manufacturing giant Nvidia (NVDA) has joined as an investor in Applied Digital's (APLD) latest funding round, which has raised $160 million. The data center operator aims to build a business centered on leasing out computing capabilities tailored for AI applications.

