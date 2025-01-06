Nvidia, chip stocks gaining on Foxconn's record Q4 revenue

Nvidia (NVDA), Micron (MU), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer (TSM) after Foxconn Technology Group (2317.TW) — which trades as Hon Hai Technology Group in China and Taiwan — reported faster-than-expected sales growth boosted by artificial intelligence (AI) hardware demand.

Semiconductor stocks are in focus ahead of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Bank of America analysts highlight that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) executives will also deliver remarks. Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton outline what investors need to know.

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.