Nvidia is an AI frontrunner. What's next for the chipmaker?

Nvidia's (NVDA) stock soared 170% in 2024, with the semiconductor giant dominating both artificial intelligence innovation and market gains. On today's Tech Support, Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins Wealth! to examine Nvidia's remarkable trajectory, analyze the chipmaker's outlook for 2025, and discuss what it means for the broader chip space.

This post was written by Angel Smith