Novo Nordisk stock falls over oral weight-loss drug data

Novo Nordisk (NVO) stock is falling Friday morning after the pharmaceutical giant shared that additional weight loss tied to higher doses of its oral drug was "limited" in its latest trial results. Morning Brief's Seana Smith and Brad Smith report on what this story means for the company.

Shares of Novo Nordisk falling after the Danish Pharma Giant said additional weight loss for its oral obesity drug was quote limited at higher doses during a mid stage trial that's pushing rivals, Eli Lilly and Viking Therapeutics higher here today.

And uh we were talking about with an earlier this morning or not this morning this week just about the propensity for people to see an obesity or weight loss drug in the form of a pill and what that could do to the market.

Um I mean, I don't know how soon we'll get it, but it seems like that's uh a much more preferred, um, preferred route for anybody who decides to discuss this with their doctor right now.

Yeah, it is important to point out that the initial weight loss here.

It did show significant weight loss versus the placebo when we're talking about the additional weight loss that was limited at the higher doses.

So an important distinction there.

Again, you're looking at shares of more than 5.5% the biggest drop that we have seen since going back to early August.

So again, you can just tell by, by the market's reaction to Novo Nordisk, obviously a bit of a disappointment there, but the bump hire that we're seeing in some of their rivals there, they are seeing an opportunity to buy on the heels of this, I guess, disappointing results here that we are getting from this trial.

So again, looking ahead, investors will be closely tracking any sort of developments that we are expected to get in the coming months.

But again, initial look at this, we have Novo Noorda shares off just about 5.5%.