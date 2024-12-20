November PCE data, Carnival earnings: What to Watch

Asking for a Trend host, Josh Lipton, details the key market events to watch for Friday, December 20.

The day's highlight will be the release of November's Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index — the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. Economists expect the core PCE, which excludes food and energy costs, to rise slightly by 0.2% month-over-month. The final reading of consumer sentiment is also due, with analysts forecasting a level of 74.2.

Additionally, investors are expecting quarterly earnings results from cruise line operator Carnival Corp. (CCL) and Winnebago (WGO).

This post was written by Angel Smith