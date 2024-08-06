No, the US economy isn't headed toward recession. Here's why

After a three-day market sell-off, 75% of traders are now pricing in a 50 basis point interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve at its September meeting. Many on Wall Street are even calling for Fed officials to push through an intermeeting rate cut before convening for the FOMC policy meeting.

Apollo Global Management chief economist Torsten Slok joins Catalysts to discuss the Fed's path toward rate cuts as recession fears mount.

"Markets are pricing in too many cuts. It's remarkable what has happened over the last two or three days. Yesterday, at one point, the market was pricing six cuts this year, and now we're back to pricing four cuts this year," Slok explains. He reiterates Fed Chair Jerome Powell's emphasis on the totality of data, noting that the overall economic picture is mixed and that "we are not seeing the economy spiraling into a recession." He believes that if the stock market (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) continues to go down for the next several months, there will be more of an argument for a recession.

On Monday, Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian went as far as to say that intermeeting rate cuts would communicate "total panic" and "give the completely wrong signal to the marketplace."

As all eyes are on the Fed's September meeting, Slok believes Powell will be closely watching the next employment report. He explains that while the unemployment rate rose last week, job cuts remain very low overall. Rather, the reason why unemployment rose was likely because of an increase in labor supply caused by an increase in immigration.

"If inflation continues to come down, if the labor market is still okay... we will get that soft landing. That means that if we get that soft landing, which has now been the path and trajectory now for several quarters, then the conclusion is the Fed can then go relatively slowly with lowering interest rates. There's no need to dramatically cut interest rates because there is no dramatic slowdown in the economy," Slok explains.

Note: Apollo Global Management is Yahoo's parent company.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Catalysts.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

How ultimately should the Fed then be reading into some of that volatility that we have seen when you take a look at that three day sell off?

Clearly, the markets have also started to reprice what they think the central bank should do.

And I'm taking a look at that from futures right now.

75% of traders pricing in a 50 basis point cut at the September meeting.

When you take a look at that, is market simply just pricing in too many cuts at this point.

Yeah, I do think that markets are pricing in too many cuts.

It's remarkable what has happened over the last two or three days.

Yesterday, at one point, the market was pricing six cuts this year, and now we're back to pricing four cuts this year.

So that's also telling you that when people say with high confidence oh, they will cut rates four times this year.

This is what the market is saying.

You should take that with a grain of salt, because just yesterday the market was saying many more name six cuts.

So I do think that when you look again, as Jay Powell has been talking about the totality of the data.

And also importantly, Jay Pao last week emphasised that the anecdotes that are coming in are not only negative, the anecdotes are, in his words, more mixed.

You still have a number of tail winds in particular, to higher income consumers, where you are seeing still strong gains from stock prices going up from home prices going up.

And if you own fixed income, including private credit, the cash flows you are getting at the moment there have been literally in decades.

So the consequence of that is that there is still a strong tail wind to the consumer outlook from still again relatively elevated stock prices, high home prices.

And very importantly, anyone who owns Bonds will know that the interest rate payments they are getting at the moment are at the highest level we have seen in decades.

So that's all support for the consumer, and that's all support for exactly the view that we are not seeing the economy spiralling into a recession.

Of course, if the stock market does go for the next several weeks and several months, then of course we will have a different discussion.

But given what trading is doing at least this morning, that's pointing to that.

Let's just wait a few more days before we again talk about this strong likelihood that many people think that we are in a recession at the moment because I think the data is proving otherwise.

So there's still a number of data points that we were going to get on the economy on inflation on jobs here ahead of that September meeting.

But I'm curious.

What do you think the Fed should do at this point at the September meeting?

Yeah, I think that they should take a deep breath, and so should we in markets and say OK, we did get a data point on Friday that was a little bit weaker on the headline.

Remember before last Friday, Non farm payrolls for the previous three months was 200,000 for the previous six months was 200,000, and for the previous 12 months was 200,000.

So 114 it is a little bit weaker.

There was some analysis from the San Francisco Fed suggesting that maybe the weather did lower the number.

It could have been closer to 150.

So suddenly.

Maybe the headline was not as bad as the market is making.

And perhaps most importantly, the unemployment rate did go up last Friday from 4.1 to 4.3.

From the outside, That does look like a serious problem.

But think about it.

The unemployment rate can go up for two reasons, either because people get fired and we have more layoffs.

But that's not what we are seeing.

The Great Challenger in Christmas survey of job cuts is still very low.

Very few job cuts, the jolts data for job cuts and layoffs is also suggesting that there's not any layoffs where the whole reason why the unemployment went up is likely because of an increase in labour supply because of an increase in immigration.

And that means that again, even when it comes to the unemployment increase that we saw, probably also has to be taken with a grain of.

So that's why she answered your question.

I think that the Fed will be looking at the next employment report next week.

This is a relatively light week on data this week here we do get jobless claims on Thursday, but next week.

We get CP I and we get retail sales and that's when the Fed begin to pay attention again.

Thorsten, that's exactly where I wanted to go.

Let's say you've calmed our listeners that the labour market it's not that big of a deal.

Do we need to be worried about a resurgence in inflation?

Well, that's at least at this point, of course.

Now the narrative in markets has absolutely answered that with a resounding no.

Now the change has gone to other side of the dual mandate for the Fed may be worrying more about the labour market.

But if inflation continues to come down, if the labour market is still OK, well, that means that and which is our strong view that we will get that soft landing.

That means that if we get that soft landing which has now been the path and trajectory now for several quarters, then the conclusion is the Fed can then go relatively slowly with lowering interest rates.

There is no need to dramatically cut interest rates because there is no dramatic slowdown in the economy really quick tourist in final 30 seconds, when then do you expect to declare that we have had a soft landing?

Yes.

So I would actually already say that we have had a soft landing.

But what really did throw a little bit of a wrench into the soft landing was indeed the data last Friday.

So that's why the discussion in the market should be.

Is the data last Friday on the employment side and unemployment?

Is that the beginning of a new trend, or was it really just statistical quirk?

And now we'll get data that shows like we got ISM services yesterday that things are actually not that bad.

So that's why the next several weeks it will become very important whether we still see soft landing or whether the data confirms that narrative that the market is so worried about.

Namely that harder landing.

All right, Torsten Ken, thank you enough for coming on and walking our viewers through this confusing time.

We really appreciate it.

That was Torsten Slack.

He's the chief economist at Apollo Global Management.

We should also note that Apollo is Yahoo Finance's parent company