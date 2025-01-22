No artificial colors in food is an 'ambitious,' but 'doable' goal

US President Donald Trump is back in the White House with names like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. among those nominated as part of his second administration. Despite concerns about the impact of RFK Jr. in Trump's Cabinet, PepsiCo (PEP) CEO Ramon Laguarta says he's not worried about the new administration harming the packaged food industry.

"We've been leading the transformation of the food industry for many years," Laguarta says, explaining that the company has been a leader in sodium and sugar reduction, limiting fats and artificial colorings.

"I would like for us to be also working with the new administration on how do we move forward, eliminating artificial colors from food in the US," the CEO says.

"We're going to have to build as an industry alternative supply chains for some of the color in natural colors that we're going into food, but I would say we as an industry should aspire to in three or four years [have] no artificial colors in food," Laguarta says, adding "It is ambitious. I think it is doable, and it should be a private-public cooperation that drives that outcome, which would be very good for the American consumer."

This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.