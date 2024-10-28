Nio upgraded from Neutral to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie has upgraded Nio (NIO) from Neutral to Outperform, believing the company's fourth quarter guidance will come in better than expected.

Market Domination Hosts Josh Schafer and Josh Lipton report more on the call and discuss how the potential development of a low-cost EV model could drive the Chinese EV stock higher.

Video Transcript

Josh mcquary upgrading Neo from neutral to outperform the note highlighting the company's Q four guidance, they're expecting that to come in better than expected.

Also taking a look at Neo's the prospect for Neo to have this uh low cost EV model, Josh, that's a big part of the investor story here.

Going into 2025 the the potential development of a low cost EV model, what sort of demand that could drive Neo stock up about 10% today, perhaps, maybe partially driven by this note?

Pull back that chart though the chart has been ugly, right?

And I think that's part of the story here with Neo.

If you were to look at a chart, going back to say 2021 it was a $60 stock, it was a $60 stock in 2021 right?

So we're talking about a much different company that has struggled to sell evs over in China.

And so there you go, there's the max look right there, right?

So will that story really change materially for Neil?

I think that right might be remain to be seen.

Yes, stocks at about 35% this year most analysts tracked by Bloomberg though say that is an opportunity, I mean most like this one, they say it's a buy.

Macquarie says we uh we see there is upside potential uh for Neo to release stronger than expected.

Guys in Q three earnings, we expect volume to accelerate in Q four.

They talk about strong orders of a new mass market model.

To your point.

Josh, that mass market model too just makes me immediately think of Tesla always right.

If they're to launch a mass market, lower the more affordable, more pressure on Tesla and sort of some of their international sales, some of the walk.