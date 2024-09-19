Nintendo, Pokemon sue 'Palworld' maker for patent infringement

STORY: Nintendo and The Pokemon Company are suing the makers of the hit ‘Palworld’ video game.

The pair said Thursday that they are taking Tokyo-based game developer Pocketpair to court over alleged patent infringements.

They’re seeking an injunction, and compensation for damages.

Sometimes called ‘Pokemon with guns’, Palworld is one of this year's breakout hit games.

It gained over 25 million players within a month of being launched in mid-January.

In the game, players capture and train cute creatures called ‘pals’ - who can, like the player, use guns.

After it was launched, The Pokemon Company said it would investigate and take action over any intellectual property violation.

Pocketpair did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday’s news.

In July, it announced the creation of a joint venture company with Sony to promote the game worldwide.

Palworld is available on platforms including Steam and Microsoft’s Xbox.