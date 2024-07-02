Nikola stock pops after topping Q2 sales guidance

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) are trading higher after the company announced it wholesaled 72 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen cell fuel trucks in the second quarter, topping the expected 60 units.

Josh Lipton and Seana Smith report more on the story and Nikola's outlook.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Melanie Riehl

Video Transcript

Went on Nicola shares higher today after the EV makers saying it wholesaled 72 class eight Nicola hydrogen fuel sale trucks in the second quarter and that Shana was above the 60 unit high end of expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

100 and 12 during the first half reports of new customers too like Walmart Canada.

Yeah, I think there's lots of questions just about what exactly the future still looks like for Nicola.

We, we, we are certainly seeing this excitement play out in the market today.

But again, when you take a look, even at those numbers, yes, it is coming in better than expectations, but they're still not delivering a significant number of these are getting.

Um, it's here for this for a significant number of these trucks.

72 class eight Nicola hydrogen fuel cell trucks here to wholesalers during the quarter.

So again, even when you take a look at that chart year to date, you're looking at a stock that's off 69% nice pop today, but it has been hammered, it has been hammered for quite some time.